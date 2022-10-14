CYBER ANGEL – AARTHI KRISHNA

Diversity in cybersecurity is very different today compared to what it was almost two decades back. It has become a strong weapon in cyber defense.

In this conversation, Cybersecurity Vice President Aarthi Krishna highlights how having a diverse team can become the breeding ground for creativity and innovation.

Tell us about your role. What does a day in your life at Capgemini look like?

Our clients have traditionally used IT systems and services to drive their business and improve their productivity. Today, technology is penetrating every aspect of what they do, from manufacturing with smart machinery to AI-driven supply chains and logistics to intelligent products like connected cars, healthcare devices, and even home appliances. Security in the new world will be significantly different from what it is today. As the global head of Intelligent Industry Security at Capgemini, I am building our practice to ensure we can take on these future challenges.

Every day at work is different, and that is what keeps it interesting. A typical day is spent responding to emails, meeting with our clients, engaging with our partners, coordinating with our internal development and delivery teams, and catching up on some security news and emerging trends.

What makes you proud to work at Capgemini?

Capgemini has tremendous capacity in both the depth and breadth of what we do. Our people are very experienced and are truly passionate about their job. When you work in an area that is as complex as intelligent security, it entails a great amount of cross-organizational teamwork. It gives me the confidence to know that when I seek something, I will often find answers for it from our teams. I always say you cannot do security for something unless you know that something extremely well.

How are you working towards the future you want?

I have always been interested in technology. In my current role, I am actively working on and learning about relatively new and developing areas like 5G, DevSecOps, OT, and IoT security to name a few. Interacting with the leadership teams of our clients helps me understand first-hand how their technology and security landscape is evolving. This ensures that my work is relevant and forward-looking.

What difference does it make to have diversity in cyber leadership?

Diversity in security is very different today compared to what it was almost two decades back when I started my journey in cybersecurity. Having a diverse team can be a breeding ground for creativity and innovation. It also enables leaders like us to embrace fresh perspectives and foster employee engagement. Come to think of it, we are protecting our clients from a very diverse bunch of attackers who come from different regions of the world, with distinct capabilities and varying end goals. Diversity in cyber defense can be a strong weapon.

What advice would you give to someone joining Capgemini Cybersecurity after university?

Capgemini Cybersecurity is a large team with expertise in several domains within security. Use the opportunity to work on different kinds of engagements. Ensure that you are learning on the job every day because technology is quickly evolving. Ensure that you also understand what others do and how you fit in. Sometimes, it can be easy to get engrossed in your role and miss out on the bigger picture. And don’t forget to have fun along the way.