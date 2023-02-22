Skip to Content

CREATE YOUR OWN RAINBOW

Neerav Vyas, Naresh Khanduri, Dinand Tinholt
22 Feb 2023

UNLOCK TRUE DATA-POWERED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE IN RETAIL

Knowing what your customers want is a first-step to successfully become a customer-first brand and the answer is in the data. Finding the balance between personalization and privacy can be a daunting task for consumer products and retail companies. Like a rainbow, where colors clearly appear in an order, but where they overlap, the complexity increases.
 
Read more on how you can unlock true data-powered customer experience in Retail.

Download the blog

Authors

Neerav Vyas

Head of Customer, Co-Chief Innovation Officer, Insights & Data, North America
Neerav is an outstanding leader, helping organizations accelerate innovation, drive growth, and facilitate large-scale transformation. He is a two-time winner of the Ogilvy Award for Research in Advertising and an AIconics 2019 and 2020 finalist for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence for Sales and Marketing.

Naresh Khanduri

Vice President, Global Offer Lead Data-driven Customer Experience
“I have over 20 years of experience working with clients to transform the way their customer’s experience, interact and engage with them through digital channels. I have led transformational programs from vision to execution for some of the world’s best brands in Retail, CPG, Energy and Manufacturing.”

Dinand Tinholt

Data & AI Strategy Offer Leader
“Even while investment levels in data and AI initiatives are increasing, organizations continue to struggle to become data-powered. Many have yet to forge a supportive culture and a large number are not managing data as a business asset. For many firms, people and process challenges are the biggest barriers in activating data across the enterprise.”

