

I’m thrilled to share that Capgemini has achieved a triple win at the Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards.

These awards recognize our innovative solutions and the significant impact we have made across various industries.

Global Industry Solutions

Sustainability Industry Solutions

Country: Denmark

With nearly 15 years of collaboration with Google Cloud, we’ve unlocked incredible potential and value through our joint efforts. This partnership has consistently demonstrated the power of a combined approach in driving business transformation and exploring new possibilities.

Reflecting on our growth from last year, this year highlights our strategic focus towards sustainability and industry-specific solutions. We are more committed than ever to addressing global challenges and creating value for our clients through sustainable and innovative solutions.

Sustainability industry solutions

One of the awards we received is “Sustainability Industry Solutions”. This award recognizes partners that helped customers in the sustainability industry achieve outstanding success through Google Cloud. Sustainability is a core component of Capgemini’s DNA, and it is embedded in every service and solution we develop. Our collaboration with Google Cloud has enabled us to help clients become more sustainable. For instance, our Fractals solution enables end-to-end product-level data collaboration on pre-competitive supply chain issues, including ESG challenges such as food waste, health, decarbonization, human rights, and living wages.

Additionally, our Business for Planet Modeling (BfPM) solution with Google Cloud is a set of climate risk advisory services designed to drive better climate risk analysis for the financial services industry. BfPM leverages Google Cloud’s analytics and artificial intelligence to simulate the financial impact of climate change and global variables, enhancing forecasting and supporting better decision-making. We’ll be exploring these solutions in person, at Google Cloud Next.

Global industry solutions

In addition, we received an award for Global Industry Solutions. This award recognizes partners that leveraged Google Cloud solutions to create comprehensive and compelling solutions that made a significant impact across multiple industries and regions. Our deep industry expertise and use of Google Cloud resources, including generative AI, have enabled us to provide clients worldwide with tailored solutions. For example, our Industry Cloud for Grocers on Google Cloud has helped grocers enhance customer experiences while improving inventory visibility and profitability.

Partner of the Year Award, Country: Denmark

At Google Cloud Next, we’re hosting a breakout session with Danfoss to discuss their AI-driven demand forecasting approach using Google Cloud. This session will highlight our work in Denmark with Danfoss, a leader in energy-efficient solutions, and how they partnered with Google Cloud and Capgemini to tackle demand forecasting challenges, stay competitive, and support global sustainability goals.

Impact on our clients

Our partnership with Google Cloud has brought significant benefits to our clients, and we’re proud of the successful projects which have driven value for them. In our recent lookbook, we talk about this in more depth. For instance, we modernized IT infrastructure with data cloud solutions at Wind Tre, processing 1,000 events per second and making 100 million decisions per day. We also created the first generative AI chatbot in Catalan using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, preserving language and improving response times. Additionally, we helped L’Oreal connect the physical and digital worlds using a digital twin solution on Google Cloud.

These accomplishments showcase our ability to leverage Google Cloud’s capabilities to deliver innovative solutions that address specific industry challenges and enhance customer experiences.

A big thank you

These achievements would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our teams and the incredible partnership with Google Cloud.

Looking ahead, we have ambitious goals for our partnership with Google Cloud, and we really look forward to bringing these accolades to life through our participation at Google Cloud Next, as a Luminary sponsor. It would be great to meet you there at booth #2240, Apr 8-11 or connect with me to discover how we’re helping companies achieve the potential of Innovation, meet intelligence.