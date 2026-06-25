We are proud to announce that Capgemini has been recognized as the Boomi EMEA Growth Partner of the Year for FY26 – an acknowledgment of our continued commitment to helping clients connect, integrate, and unlock the full value of their data to drive intelligent, AI-enabled outcomes.

The award, announced at the Boomi Partner Summit 2026 in Chicago, recognizes partners that are driving innovation and delivering measurable business value by leveraging the full capabilities of the Boomi Enterprise Platform.

Driving integration-led transformation in the age of AI

As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI, the role of integration has become more critical than ever. Enterprises today operate across complex, distributed ecosystems spanning cloud, on-premises systems, data platforms, and business applications. However, fragmented architectures, siloed data, and legacy integration approaches continue to limit agility and slow down innovation.

Capgemini’s approach focuses on enabling agentic, AI-driven integration, helping organizations move beyond connectivity to intelligent orchestration where systems, data, and processes work together seamlessly to deliver real-time insights and actions.

By leveraging the Boomi Enterprise Platform, we help clients:

· Connect and integrate complex application landscapes

· Activate data to drive intelligent decision-making

· Accelerate AI adoption across business processes

· Improve operational efficiency and responsiveness

Innovation backed by real-world impact

What sets this recognition apart is the tangible impact delivered to clients across industries. Through consistent, high-quality delivery and a strong focus on innovation, Capgemini’s Integration teams have enabled organizations to:

· Simplify and modernize integration landscapes

· Improve data accessibility and visibility

· Enable faster, more informed decision-making

· Lay the foundation for scalable AI adoption

Our work reflects a shift from traditional integration models to platform-led, intelligent integration ecosystems, where automation, AI, and governance come together to deliver measurable business outcomes.

A partnership built on shared ambition

This recognition reinforces the strength of Capgemini’s strategic partnership with Boomi and our shared commitment to enabling enterprise transformation through integration and data.

As highlighted by Boomi leadership, partners play a critical role in helping organizations activate data, integrate systems, and operationalize AI to unlock efficiency, agility, and growth. This award reflects Capgemini’s contribution to that vision.

“Through innovation and consistent delivery, our teams continue to help clients connect, integrate, and unlock the full value of their data,” said Rahul Murudkar, Vice President and Global Offer & Practice Leader – AI-Powered Integrations & Business APIs at Capgemini.

The award was accepted in person at the summit by Aldis Liubinskas, Vice President and Practice Head, Integration & APIs, North America, on behalf of Capgemini.

Looking ahead

Being named Boomi EMEA Growth Partner of the Year reflects not just past achievements, but the momentum we are building for the future.

As enterprises continue to evolve toward agentic, AI-driven operating models, Capgemini remains focused on helping clients scale integration, activate data, and accelerate innovation – securely and at enterprise scale.

This recognition is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our teams and a strong signal of our growing leadership.

“Want to learn more about how Capgemini’s AI powered integration can help your organization drive growth? View our Business APIs and Application Integration offer page or contact us to schedule a consultation “