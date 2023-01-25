Capgemini facilitates internal mobility to drive career progression

Capgemini’s award-winning e-learning M.O.V.E. program helps our people advance their careers through driving internal mobility across the Capgemini Group.

All businesses work better when their people feel empowered. Achieving this is often more difficult than many HR teams anticipate. In particular, driving career development effectively across a global workforce is always a challenge for any organization – regardless of expertise, resources, or team size.

To counter this, Capgemini’s Business Services global business line developed our M.O.V.E. (Mobile, Opportunity, Validate, Evolve) program to advance the professional development of our people and provide accelerated career movement through internal mobility across the entire Capgemini Group.

To industrialize this program and have maximum coverage with less people dependency and with the shift towards hybrid working, we converted our existing 90–120-minute classroom-based program into a 15-minute self-paced e-learning module that helps our people accelerate their careers by helping them learn how internal mobility can drive career development and understand the organizational policies/guidelines that enable mobility.

Increased role rotation and promotion

Since its launch, Capgemini’s M.O.V.E. e-learning module has grown M.O.V.E.’s audience and the overall awareness of the benefits of the program by 50%, advanced 57% of our employees via role rotation, and progressed 43% of our employees via role-based promotions.

It has also created a culture of people and organizational investment in career progression opportunities, enabled us to link growth and role movements, and has given our employees the ability to drive ownership and investment in their own career progression.

Capgemini’s deployment of key organization-wide initiatives via digital content and through our M.O.V.E. program has enabled it to manage its learning culture and key programs at scale – with faster speed of execution and higher digital adoption. This has empowered us to manage learning effectively, without disrupting workflows, while also building a continuous learning culture across our entire organization.

Award-winning e-learning platform

To top it all off, our M.O.V.E. e-learning program has recently been recognized at Brandon Hall’s Technology Program Awards – taking home the Gold Award in the Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology category. Something that we’re extremely proud of.

But it wasn’t Capgemini’s only winner at these awards this year. Our ServiceNow® HRSD Gold Build platform earning Bronze awards in their Best Advance in Rewards and Recognition Technology and Best Advance in Business Automation categories.

Did you know that Capgemini helps drive multimodal, blended learning with a next-generation learning platform? To learn how Capgemini’s Intelligent Learning Operations leverages next-generation technology to drive frictionless learning experiences, contact: sarita.fernandes@capgemini.com