Capgemini and IDSA: Fostering data sharing together

Capgemini has over fifty years of experience engineering tech-driven transformations for organizations worldwide. In fact, around 85% of the Forbes Global 2000 is affiliated with the company. Today, reliable solutions for data sharing are an integral part of the services on offer. As such, Capgemini strives to expand its capabilities and deliver ever-engaging outcomes through partnerships and investment.

The IDSA consists of more than 130 organizations – innovators across industries – who share a vision of a world where data providers enjoy true data sovereignty and realize the full value of their data in secure, trusted, equal partnerships.

Data sovereignty is at the heart of data sharing

The concept of data sovereignty is also at the center of Capgemini’s propositions for collaborative data ecosystems and one of its major offerings. The success of heterogeneous data sharing ecosystems depends on treating participants as integral, sovereign partners in the collaborative data model. All these partners should be given control over the data, regardless of whether they are customers, users, or employees.

The smart use of data enables us to better understand and address global challenges. To seize this opportunity, data must be shared in a secure way and the rights and interests of people and businesses must be protected.

Common framework for data spaces

In many countries, data sovereignty is a legal requirement. For example, the European Union has legislated the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). These regulations are stepping-stones to even higher achievements.

IDSA and Capgemini Invent – the digital innovation, design, and transformation brand of Capgemini – are both working on a common framework for data spaces in Europe. The Support Centre for Data Sharing (SCDS) is an initiative funded by the European Commission to facilitate data sharing and link the expertise of data sharing practitioners and researchers.

Unleashing added value through technology for all

Together, Capgemini and IDSA can help develop and disseminate data sharing practices, tackle legal or technological challenges, and provide legal, and technological support for data transactions.

Capgemini can not only help companies to better understand the value that is created by sovereign data sharing and the advantages of secure and trustworthy equal partnerships, but also boost the market adoption of a common European data spaces framework. IDSA can gain the market exposure and proliferation that comes from partnering with such a respected and experienced organization now innovating in collaborative data ecosystems.

We are curious and passionate about all things digital! Let us together foster an ecosystem for data sharing, cross-sector and cross-border collaboration and innovation in Europe.