Capgemini and HighRadius – taking finance to the next level

Managing your finance operations is challenging at the best of times. It’s a challenge to formulate, develop, and implement a forward-looking strategy, when your day-to-day business is demanding so much of your time and attention.

In addition, international economic downturns, geopolitical upheavals, and the legacy of lockdown are creating unprecedented disruption. On top of this, there’s the rise of digital.

Digital technology changes everything. With data expanding at unprecedented rates, growing customer expectations, and continuous change of regulatory landscapes, there’s a need for organisations and their CFOs to create a data-driven, agile, and frictionless enterprise.

Finance transformation with minimal effort

As part of this digital revolution, Capgemini’s AI.Receivables solution – part of our Frictionless Finance offer – integrates with your corporate systems, infusing AI into your cash and collections processes to deliver next-generation, frictionless order-to-cash (O2C).

Our solution is enabled by HighRadius’ next-generation Autonomous Finance platform – an AI-powered platform trained on vast amounts of receivables transaction data to drive frictionless finance processing. This augments your finance teams with AI to eliminate exceptions and friction across the O2C life cycle to drive a range of business outcomes, including:

Improved credit – with proactive credit reviews, customized credit scoring, AI-powered blocked order prediction, and faster customer onboarding to drive enhanced customer experiences and reduced credit risk

with proactive credit reviews, customized credit scoring, AI-powered blocked order prediction, and faster customer onboarding to drive enhanced customer experiences and reduced credit risk Enhanced cash applications – zero-touch, straight-through remittance capture, payment posting, AI-powered invoice matching, and exception handling to help your people apply payments without delays

zero-touch, straight-through remittance capture, payment posting, AI-powered invoice matching, and exception handling to help your people apply payments without delays Improved collections – with AI driven decision making process, prioritised worklist, auto communication and real time results visibility

with AI driven decision making process, prioritised worklist, auto communication and real time results visibility Enhanced deductions – with AI research and resolution of trade and non-trade deductions that require minimal human intervention

with AI research and resolution of trade and non-trade deductions that require minimal human intervention Enhanced EIPP – with frictionless electronic billing and global payments enabled through auto-invoice delivery and self-serve payment portals

Humans and machines working together effectively

Capgemini and HighRadius’ partnership is based on our shared belief in the power of humans and machines to drive real-world capital impact, enhanced efficiency, and top-line growth to your business.

Enabled by HighRadius, Capgemini’s AI.Receivables solution gives you the power of data driven insights, machine learning, human and machine interaction – taking your O2C to the next level.

To learn more about how Capgemini’s AI.Receivables solution delivers frictionless O2C processing, taking you one step closer to – what we call – the Frictionless Enterprise, contact amiya.chand@capgemini.com

Amiya Chand is a strategic advisor with key expertise in guiding clients with their digital transformation journeys. He leverages his finance domain knowledge and expertise with data, analytics, ERP, and cloud to help clients unlock the Frictionless Enterprise.

Vikram Gollakota has over 20 years of experience in consulting and implementation of finance solutions globally. He has worked for corporations in various industry verticals including Consumer Goods, Pharmaceutical, Banking, Agriculture, Retail, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing and Food Processing. He currently leads the Global Go To Market with Alliances and Partners for HighRadius.