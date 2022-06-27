An approach for sustainable IT implementation

IT is still neglected in the sustainability agenda

At the same time, as another study by Capgemini shows, IT still plays no or only a minor role in the sustainability strategies of most companies (“Sustainable IT: Why it’s time for a Green Revolution for your organization’s IT”). Although half have their own sustainability strategy, only one in five companies includes IT in their sustainability agenda.

IT itself causes a CO 2 footprint but can also make a profitable contribution to CO 2 savings. However, only 43% of executives know the carbon footprint of their corporate IT and only 18% have defined a comprehensive strategy with clearly defined goals and timelines.

CO 2 footprint reductions of IT can be achieved primarily by optimizing and streamlining IT landscapes and architectures and require a corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy that addresses the levers for reducing environmental impacts in the various business areas.

Introducing a framework for sustainable IT implementation

We recommend the following process to implement a sustainable IT strategy with clear and measurable goals, and defined milestones which also indicate necessary adjustments to the organization, processes, and culture.