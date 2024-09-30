All in on Gen AI: From discovery to delivery with Google Cloud Platform 

How Capgemini customers get the benefit of a partnered approach to Gen AI innovation and scaling

Effectively rolling out and scaling generative AI initiatives to be impactful to your business expectations can sometimes be like trying to navigate a maze in the dark. Gen AI is full of promise but, as the technology and use cases evolve very fast and often shift direction, marketing efforts tend to amplify its complexity by overblowing it. This results in distinct challenges for organizations seeking immediate value, including finding the most impactful use case relevant to your industry, trying to ease or disrupt your own processes while staying within safe guardrails, building business cases, data management and security, and the availability of skilled resources and talent to make it happen. These are true challenges.

Yet enterprises are forging ahead: our research shows that 80 percent of organizations have increased their investment in Gen AI in the last year, and it’s starting to pay off. Some organizations have seen productivity boosts of up to 25 percent over the past year.

Businesses are exploring innovative ways to harness Gen AI’s capabilities and chase business value. In a recent conversation with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, Capgemini Group CEO Aiman Ezzat revealed four areas in which Gen AI technology will drive the most organizational value: streamlining and improving core internal processes, improving productivity, innovating customer interfaces, and building new customer experiences.

But to fully harness this value, organizations need access to the right resources: proven Gen AI use cases, ability to demonstrate business ROI, guardrails and scalable plans for the in-production phase, skilled advisors and engineers, and of course a strong data foundation. According to our research, only 51 percent of data executives say their companies have processes in place to manage data integration, and only 49 percent of data sources are exploitable to support Gen AI scenarios efficiently. The rest are siloed or reside in local servers, presenting data accessibility challenges.

Working to solve these challenges is essential to unlocking value with Gen AI. Partnering with Google Cloud has been effective at accelerating value creation. Here’s how we’re doing it, and the benefit it is delivering to our customers.

Growing global talent and Gen AI solutions

The first step is mastering the technology and understanding its roadmap.

We’ve worked with our partners at Google Cloud to understand how best to harness the power of this technology for our customers since Gen AI first showed promise. We’re committed to helping clients embrace this potential, and we’ve welcomed the opportunity to expand our expertise and offerings – and have seen market demand rise sharply in response.

We invested in the creation of a global Center of Excellence focused on Gen AI, which brings together our subject matter experts from our practices ranging from strategy to data science to software engineering, to cover all angles of Gen AI applications. This deeper relationship with Google Cloud has given us an inside view of how Gen AI is evolving. For example, we participated in Google’s trusted tester program, and enjoyed early access to Gen AI technologies and solutions ahead of their market releases. This means we can better take our clients’ needs into consideration.

Next, we needed to act on this knowledge at scale. We created a series of hackathons designed to produce innovations, use cases, and Gen AI MVPs in a compressed time frame. We then turned these results into a suite of demos and horizontal and vertical accelerators, to support our clients in exploring concrete Gen AI possibilities.

When Google launched Gemini at the end of 2023, Capgemini responded by launching Gemini Week. In doing so we reached our goal of tripling the number of our team members who could help us meet the market demand for Gemini-powered applications.

By the end of June 2024, our specialization in Google’s Gen AI platform was truly cemented when Google Cloud invited Capgemini to undertake its Gen AI Specialization designation. Achieving the specialization required an extensive third-party assessment process, and we’re proud to say we were among the first of Google’s partners to have achieved it.

Our year of Google-powered Gen AI partnership successes was capped off with the award for Google Cloud Global Industry Solution Partner of the Year for Gen AI services.

Between the new Gen AI Specialization and the Partner of the Year designations, we’ve been audited to truly qualify and quantify our expertise and customer impact. These steps have sharpened our assets to bring maximum value to customers.

RAISEing the baseline on Gen AI

Enterprises need a reliable accelerator that supports the industrialization at scale of their Gen AI projects. The risk is that the ecosystem can become disconnected, with multi-agent systems evolving across multiple platforms and without cost controls and consistent trust across the process. That’s why we developed Capgemini RAISE (Reliable AI Solution Engineering) to bring disparate solutions under one roof.

Built using Google Cloud native services, Capgemini RAISE augments Google’s existing solutions. It is based on our deep understanding of the platform and our breadth of domain experience. It is a modular solution that enables clients to customize tools to successfully scale any Gen AI workload.

Capgemini RAISE comes with trust, cost, and scale controls, as well as reusable custom Gen AI templates and integrations to speed up Gen AI for enterprise adoption. With these building blocks, Capgemini RAISE provides additional value on top of GCP native services for model training, evaluation and deployment, prompt libraries and optimization, chatbots, and more. Its suite of modular services means clients can pick and choose the most relevant tools to ensure they achieve the cost, scale, and trust factors they need.

Our strategic partnership with Google Cloud and its Gen AI initiatives is working to drive value for our clients in the short- and long-term, enabling organizations to foster innovation and achieve their business transformation objectives. With the power of Conversational AI, we have already started to see our customers reap tangible business benefits. This collaboration is enabling organizations to foster innovation and achieve their business transformation objectives. We are excited to see how this will continue to evolve as generative AI advances.

Interested in exploring Generative AI with Google Cloud Platform? Contact us for more information and an assessment – googlecloud.global@capgemini.com