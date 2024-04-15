Skip to Content

AI Agents and Agentic Workflows

Dheeren Vélu
Apr 15, 2024

The future is agentic! Check my article on AI agents and agentic workflows.

Experts are highlighting the immense potential of these advancements, which could even surpass the impact of the next generation of foundation models.

Key takeaways from the article:

  • Agentic workflows empower AI agents to engage in a more dynamic, iterative, and self-reflective process, unlike traditional “non-agentic” approaches.
  • AI Agents can leverage powerful design patterns like Reflection, Tool Use, Planning, and Multi-Agent Collaboration to drastically improve their performance and capabilities.
  • Adopting Agentic systems holds significant implications for software development, business strategy, and the overall trajectory of AI.

Dheeren Vélu

Head of Innovation, AIE Australia  |  Web3 & NFT Stream Lead, Capgemini Metaverse Lab
Dheeren Velu is an award winning leader in emerging technology, innovation, and digital transformation and is committed to helping organisations thrive in today’s era of fast-paced disruptive technological change. He is an Innovation expert & Web3 Strategist, with a deep background in implementing large scale AI and Cognitive solutions in his previous roles. His current area of focus is Web3 and its intersection with Metaverse and is working on bringing to life innovative concepts and business models that are underpinned by the decentralised capabilities like Smart Contracts, Tokens and NFT techniques.