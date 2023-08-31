Address data integration challenges across your supply chain with ease

Leveraging an intelligent data integration platform enables your business and IT teams to view and maintain data from a single source, giving them more freedom to focus on business-critical tasks.

Despite the shift to digital, many organizations are still struggling to manage their data. This means funding increased data management efforts, rather than optimizing data transformations.

To counter this, your organization needs to integrate your data and systems fast – especially if you want to focus on more critical business tasks within your supply chain operations.

Bring your data sources and teams together

Leveraging an intelligent data integration platform enables you to connect multiple data sources instantly – extracting, validating, and cleansing data at speed – while helping your users to capture and analyze the data with ease.

It helps you breakdown silos between your business and IT teams – enabling them to progressively capture and enrich data together when needed. And it ensures more people receive alerts if data is missing, while also providing them with more visibility and understanding around your data transformation efforts.

Finally, an intelligent data integration platform adapts to your ever-changing business and customer needs at speed by leveraging next-gen technology such as Smart Sheets, SmartApps, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to handle data across your supply chain.

Drive integrated, data-driven supply chain operations

Capgemini’s intelligent data integration platform leverages robotic process automation (RPA) and Lima Accelerator technology to completely transform how you process data across your supply chain operations. It does this by:

Centralizing your planning and data parameter maintenance efforts

Improving your data visibility and transparency

Providing more proactive notification alerts

Accelerating your solution delivery process

Automating your data corrections

Optimizing your performance capabilities.

All of this brings your business and IT teams together on a single platform, enabling them to view and maintain data from a single source within your organization. In turn, this helps you deliver intelligent, integrated, data-driven, and touchless supply chain operations, while enabling your people to focus on more business-critical tasks.

To learn how Capgemini’s Intelligent Supply Chain Operations solutions can streamline your data, enabling your supply chain teams to access and maintain data from a single source, contact: michael.cook@capgemini.com or david.kozek@capgemini.com

Republished with kind permission of Kinaxis.