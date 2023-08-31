Skip to Content

Address data integration challenges across your supply chain with ease

Michael Cook
Aug 30, 2023

Leveraging an intelligent data integration platform enables your business and IT teams to view and maintain data from a single source, giving them more freedom to focus on business-critical tasks.

Despite the shift to digital, many organizations are still struggling to manage their data. This means funding increased data management efforts, rather than optimizing data transformations.

To counter this, your organization needs to integrate your data and systems fast – especially if you want to focus on more critical business tasks within your supply chain operations.

Bring your data sources and teams together

Leveraging an intelligent data integration platform enables you to connect multiple data sources instantly – extracting, validating, and cleansing data at speed – while helping your users to capture and analyze the data with ease.

It helps you breakdown silos between your business and IT teams – enabling them to progressively capture and enrich data together when needed. And it ensures more people receive alerts if data is missing, while also providing them with more visibility and understanding around your data transformation efforts.

Finally, an intelligent data integration platform adapts to your ever-changing business and customer needs at speed by leveraging next-gen technology such as Smart Sheets, SmartApps, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to handle data across your supply chain.

Drive integrated, data-driven supply chain operations

Capgemini’s intelligent data integration platform leverages robotic process automation (RPA) and Lima Accelerator technology to completely transform how you process data across your supply chain operations. It does this by:

  • Centralizing your planning and data parameter maintenance efforts
  • Improving your data visibility and transparency
  • Providing more proactive notification alerts
  • Accelerating your solution delivery process
  • Automating your data corrections
  • Optimizing your performance capabilities.

All of this brings your business and IT teams together on a single platform, enabling them to view and maintain data from a single source within your organization. In turn, this helps you deliver intelligent, integrated, data-driven, and touchless supply chain operations, while enabling your people to focus on more business-critical tasks.

To learn how Capgemini’s Intelligent Supply Chain Operations solutions can streamline your data, enabling your supply chain teams to access and maintain data from a single source, contact: michael.cook@capgemini.com or david.kozek@capgemini.com

Republished with kind permission of Kinaxis.

Meet our experts

Michael Cook

Head of Influencer Strategy for Intelligent Supply Chain Operations, Capgemini’s Business Services
Michael has extensive experience as an industry analyst, sales lead, speaker, thought leader, and board member. He has led multiple research practices across the areas of customer experience, talent management, artificial intelligence (AI), supply chain, IT services, and cyber security.

David Kozek

Senior Process Manager,Intelligent Supply Chain Operations, Capgemini’s Business Services
David is a seasoned supply chain professional who excels in planning, execution, process development, software solutions, change management, and training. With expertise in statistical forecasting, demand, S&OP, inventory, production, capacity, and E2E order management, he adeptly manages complex multi-source environments in diverse industries.

    We respect your privacy

    We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

     

    You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

     

    For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

    Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies