How AI interfaces are revolutionizing our work with technology 

Face to interface – How human-like AI agents are changing the way we interact with technology

Imagine a world where everyone has access to technology, where interacting with technology feels as natural as chatting with a friend, where there are no barriers for individuals, and societies across the globe can access advanced tools that create new opportunities that enhance human life. In this world, technology may look human, sound human, and even behave just as humans do. Though this may sound like some distant, sci-fi future, these interactions are already becoming a reality.

“Human-AI interaction is accelerating at a pace we have not seen before. We are at crucial point where we have the responsibility to open access to technological developments and create fair and safe opportunities for everyone across individual, societal, and organizational levels. New AI agents designed with a human-centric approach are enabling this future, engaging with us in ways that feel more natural and help us achieve our goals.” – Carolina Sanchez Hernandez

From tool to ally

Over the last few years, we’ve seen advanced AI tools be made accessible to all. We’ve come to know AI as a tool that can accomplish tasks like brainstorming ideas, drafting emails, and generating code – all this responding to requests made in natural language. Now, we are in a new wave of development with the rise of agentic AI. This AI is more of a partner – one that, when designed with a human-centric approach, can drive profound change across businesses and societies.

AI agents are software systems that use AI to complete tasks on behalf of users. Built in single or multi-agent configurations, agents can achieve the goals assigned to them using different decision paths, something which open many potential applications across industries including manufacturing, fintech, and consumer services to name a few. As we advance in this field, the way we design agent interfaces and human-AI agent interactions is critical for their safety and success. Now more than ever, AI needs to be designed as a sociotechnical tool guided by responsible principles. This responsible, human-like design is what will enable us to access the profound potential of agents to transform organizations and societies.

A real-world impact

Businesses are already benefiting from the latest evolution of AI. Earlier this year, Capgemini developed a prototype for a global life sciences organization which involved an AI-driven agent that would be triggered by external events to initiate and automate procurement and logistics tasks. It proactively reached out, created a step-by-step plan, and worked with human experts to execute the process. The agent performed its own analysis, made recommendations, and automated pre-approved tasks while seeking human approval for critical decisions – ensuring a balance of automation and expertise. This system optimized efficiency by automating routine tasks and allowing humans to focus on higher-value work.

Capgemini also developed a solution for a global quick-service restaurant organization. The approach focused on using an AI agent to empower managers to handle minor equipment issues by leveraging AI-driven troubleshooting. Instead of relying solely on engineers, the AI assistant provided step-by-step repair guidance using structured workflows, images, and videos. By integrating equipment manuals and real-time diagnostics, the system enabled managers to identify problems and attempt fixes before escalating to an engineer.

These advancements are breaking the barrier to entry when it comes to AI, making the technology accessible to all – not just tech experts. Now, any user can interact with an AI agent using plain dialogue to achieve their goals. As more people from all backgrounds begin to understand and utilize the vast potential of agentic AI, organizations will benefit from increased task efficiency, enhanced decision making, and faster innovation that enriches human-AI collaboration.

The path to tomorrow

The future of human-AI relationships is already taking shape. As interactions between people and AI evolve to feel more natural, both the technology and its potential business applications will also undergo an evolution. We have the power to shape this future, enable seamless and trustworthy interactions with technology, and deliver a transformational impact for all.

