How spatial computing, digital twin, and AI are transforming industries

You’re something spatial – building a more intelligent future with advanced spatial computing, digital twin, and AI

“How businesses integrate spatial computing into their digital transformation will determine their competitive edge and ensure long-term success in a world where virtual and physical realities are increasingly interconnected.” – Monika Underwood

Imagine this: you’re a surgeon amid a complex operation. Every second counts, and each decision you make has the potential to dramatically alter the course of the surgery you’re performing. But you’re not alone.

You’re wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset that allows you to connect with experienced surgeons from around the world who’ve performed the exact same procedure before. Your headset also enhances your vision, provides real-time data, and enables you to view surgery footage and CT scans simultaneously.

This is the future being enabled by spatial computing, digital twins, and real-time 3D (RT3D) technology. Impacting every industry from healthcare to manufacturing, these technologies are ushering in a new chapter of efficiency, cost reduction, and intelligent decision-making – and it’s all happening right before our eyes.

The next digital revolution

This convergence of technology is enabling a new world of possibility for businesses across industries. Spatial computing blends the digital and physical using technologies like VR and augmented reality (AR) to deliver seamless, immersive experiences to users. Digital twins are virtual replicas of physical assets that enable users to monitor, simulate, and optimize processes in real-time. RT3D technology helps create immersive simulations by powering the immediate development of dynamic 3-D environments.

Each of these technologies wields its own special power. Together, they’re helping create the most advanced integrated digital ecosystems that our world has ever seen – transforming how humans interact with technology along the way.

Spatial computing is often mistaken for just AR, VR, mixed reality (MR), or extended reality (XR), but it’s far more expansive. Fueled by AI, advanced optics, and miniaturized sensors, it represents the next evolution of computing – one that blends the digital and physical seamlessly. As these technologies converge, spatial computing will scale beyond niche applications to become a transformative force across industries and everyday life.

This includes radical progress in optics, the miniaturization of sensors and chips, and the ability to authentically portray 3D images. These innovations, supported by significant breakthroughs in AI, will make spatial computing increasingly compelling for businesses on a grand scale in the years to come.

Uplifting industries

A leading example of this technology is the scenario depicted at the beginning of this blog. Surgeons recently used Apple Vision Pro headsets during laparoscopic surgeries to consult with specialists, magnify surgical views, and review surgical footage and CT scans simultaneously during procedures. The VR/AR headset has drastically improved the confidence and performance of the hospital’s surgeons.

The healthcare industry isn’t the only one to benefit from this wave of technology. A leading Dutch airline is harnessing Unity’s XR technology to develop an advanced training application. By enabling trainees to fully immerse themselves in high-quality, customizable training scenarios, this application delivers greater training volume, flexibility, and efficiency to future pilots who know that every hour of training counts. Another airline is integrating AR and digital twin technology with spatial computing to transform pre-flight damage check procedures. By boosting efficiencies by 900% and drastically reducing flight delays while promoting increased safety, this intersection of technology is having a profound impact on the airline’s business.

What the future holds

These are only a handful of the current applications of these technologies. Organizations across retail, manufacturing, education, and more are already reaping the rewards of spatial computing, digital twins, and RT3D tech. With benefits like personalized experiences, predictive analytics, faster go-to-market, and reduced operational costs readily available, more businesses will seek to leverage these technologies within their enterprises.

Learn more