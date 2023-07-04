Skip to Content

5G network slicing automation

Shamik Mishra
11 Jul 2023

Telecom operators are looking for a cost-effective operational solution to provide #5G connectivity to enterprises.

Network slicing can deliver the needed QoS & security while providing simplified operations and at the scale of cloud.

Working with Telefonica, we at Capgemini have designed and implemented a proof-of-concept for an end-to-end network slicing solution entirely provisioned and managed from the cloud together with partners like Microsoft.

Intel Corporation provided on-prem infrastructure for virtualized baseband. We worked with Ciena / Blueplanet, Juniper Networks, and Casa Systems, Inc. to build this first of its kind multi-vendor disaggregated network slicing solution that softwarizes the network as much as possible and simplifies the operations, orchestrating the entire solution from cloud.

Together, we’ve shown that it’s possible to build a broad ecosystem that can overcome the challenges of network slicing using end-to-end automation. The goal was to build pre-integrated network blueprints that can significantly reduce the cost of new network planning, design, and test cycles.

Read my blog
Download our point of view
See Shamik’s post on LinkedIn

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies