2025 Energy and utilities trends: five key themes shaping the transition

As we enter 2025, the global energy sector faces a volatile and fast-moving landscape. Pressures from rising electricity demands, geopolitical shifts, and digital advancements converge to redefine the way we produce, manage, and consume energy.

Five critical themes are poised to impact us this year, offering both challenges and opportunities for governments, businesses, and consumers alike.

1. Rising electricity demands: balancing growth with sustainability The global surge in electricity demand continues, driven by the rapid electrification of transport, industrial transformation, and the exponential growth of digital infrastructure, including AI and data centers. These trends outline the challenge of meeting escalating consumption while advancing decarbonization goals.



To address this, utilities and grid operators are embracing modernization and demand-response strategies. By leveraging technologies such as real-time monitoring and dynamic pricing, they aim to balance supply and demand efficiently. Additionally, investments in decentralized generation and storage technologies are gaining traction, empowering local communities with energy independence and resilience. These solutions highlight the growing dynamic between innovation, sovereignty and sustainability as we strive to meet the dual demands of growth and environmental stewardship. 2. The nuclear energy renaissance: powering the future Nuclear energy will continue to see a global revival, with governments and industry leaders recognizing its potential to provide reliable, low-carbon power. Small modular reactors and advanced Generation IV reactors stand at the forefront of this resurgence, offering more flexible alternatives to traditional large-scale plants.



However, the nuclear renaissance is not without its challenges. Regulatory hurdles, financial risks, delivery challenges and public scepticism remain significant barriers to progress. Innovative financing models, streamlined licensing processes, and advancements in safety technology are critical to overcoming these obstacles.



Globally, nations are reassessing nuclear investments as part of broader energy sovereignty and decarbonization strategies. From Europe to Asia, the shift towards nuclear underscores its role in securing energy independence while meeting climate commitments. The coming year will be pivotal in determining whether the industry can overcome its hurdles and establish itself as a cornerstone of the energy transition.





Generation IV nuclear reactors offer significant advancements over Generation III reactors. They are advanced systems designed to enhance thermal efficiency, fuel utilization, passive safety, and waste minimization while enabling closed fuel cycles and high-temperature process heat applications. 3. Protectionism and geopolitics: shaping the energy transition Geopolitical and economic factors continue to influence the trajectory of the energy sector. In the wake of recent elections in the US and other major economies, energy policies are being recalibrated to align with national priorities. The emphasis on energy sovereignty has intensified, with countries prioritizing domestic energy security to shield themselves from geopolitical uncertainties.



China’s dominance in low-cost energy solutions, including solar panels and battery technologies, is reshaping global trade dynamics. While this leadership has enabled rapid deployment of clean energy technologies, it has also fueled inflationary pressures and heightened competition. Balancing national interests with the need for global collaboration will be critical in accelerating the energy transition. Striking this balance will require robust international frameworks that encourage innovation and cooperation while respecting geopolitical realities. 4. Energy and grids: the backbone of the future The energy transition hinges on the modernization of grids, which serve as the backbone of a sustainable energy system. Emerging technologies are transforming traditional grids into more resilient, flexible, and efficient networks capable of integrating diverse energy sources.

Microgrids and distributed energy resources are playing an increasingly prominent role, enabling localized energy solutions that reduce dependency on centralized infrastructure.



Meanwhile, advances in energy storage technologies, such as new battery chemistries, solid-state batteries and long-duration storage (100hours), are enhancing grid stability and supporting the deployment of renewables and electric vehicles.



These innovations emphasize the critical importance of infrastructure investments in supporting the energy transition. Governments and private investors should collaborate further to accelerate the deployment of next-generation grid technologies, ensuring they are equipped to handle the complexities of a decarbonized energy landscape. 5. The digital revolution in energy: AI and beyond The digital transformation of the energy sector is entering a new phase, with AI driving profound changes across the value chain. From optimizing grid operations, forecasting consumption, to predictive maintenance and enhanced customer service, AI is unlocking efficiencies and enabling smarter energy management.



The market for AI in energy systems is projected to reach USD 14 billion by 2029, reflecting the technology’s growing importance. As AI makes it possible to analyze, correlate, and generate a lot of data, it can improve complex situations modelling. Beyond operational benefits, AI is playing a crucial role in integrating renewable energy into the grid, enabling real-time adjustments to fluctuations in supply and demand.



AI and generative AIs potential extends beyond grid operations to accelerate in Research and Development for designing and building next-generation of batteries, bio-engineered fuels for example.

Conclusion: navigating a complex transition and peaking emissions?

The interconnected nature of these trends highlights the complexity of the global energy transition.

Rising electricity demands, the nuclear revival, geopolitical pressures, grid modernization, and digital innovation all intersect to shape the sector’s future.



To succeed, stakeholders should embrace collaboration within an innovation ecosystem, and adaptive policies. Governments, businesses, and consumers alike have a role to play in navigating these challenges and seizing the opportunities that 2025 presents. By aligning technological advancements with sustainability goals, the energy sector can accelerate its journey toward a more resilient and equitable future.



2025 promises to be transformative, setting the stage for long-term progress in building a sustainable energy ecosystem. The path forward requires bold action and a shared commitment to fostering the innovations needed to power a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable world. The most powerful example of this could be that global emissions of greenhouse gases might peak. The link between economic development and emissions is steadily weakening. China has been making significant progress and if the demand for fossil fuels in China continues on its current trajectory it’s possible that global emissions could peak in 2025 and that would be a very significant development.