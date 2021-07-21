Select which Site you would like to reach:

Data-powered Innovation Review | Wave 2

Data holds the keys to unlock innovation’s potential. It’s best unleashed when it is driven from the heart of the business – and spreads across the organization. It can change entire business models, enabling your organization to thrive on a brand-new data economy. And when it’s done at scale, it allows remarkable results to happen. Data-powered innovation really delivers when it is applied end to end, embedded in the foundation of business.

Capgemini’s innovation magazine, Data-powered Innovation Review, is now out with Wave 2, 2021. Our second edition is loaded with 21 compelling data-powered innovation stories in areas as diverse as autonomous systems, data collaboration, data mesh, AI for good, and creative systems. Each one is designed to help activate your organization’s innovation muscles.

Contributions come from key partners such as Adobe, AWS, Microsoft, NVIDIA, SAS, Teradata, and of course, from Capgemini’s own top experts. We’re confident that they have produced plenty of materials to provide you with new, fresh ideas and inspiration.

In this edition, we are covering five different themes – The Rise of Autonomous, The Rise of Data Mesh, The Rise of Data Ecosystems, The Rise of Creative AI, and The Rise of Sustainable AI. Each of these themes contains fascinating articles from a large variety of contributors globally.

Download the PDF

 

Let’s ride the wave. Surf’s up for data-powered innovation!

Contact us

Thank you for submitting the form. We will get in touch with you shortly.

We are sorry, the form submission failed. Please try again.

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies