Data-powered Innovation Review | Wave 2

Data holds the keys to unlock innovation’s potential. It’s best unleashed when it is driven from the heart of the business – and spreads across the organization. It can change entire business models, enabling your organization to thrive on a brand-new data economy. And when it’s done at scale, it allows remarkable results to happen. Data-powered innovation really delivers when it is applied end to end, embedded in the foundation of business.

Capgemini’s innovation magazine, Data-powered Innovation Review, is now out with Wave 2, 2021. Our second edition is loaded with 21 compelling data-powered innovation stories in areas as diverse as autonomous systems, data collaboration, data mesh, AI for good, and creative systems. Each one is designed to help activate your organization’s innovation muscles.

Contributions come from key partners such as Adobe, AWS, Microsoft, NVIDIA, SAS, Teradata, and of course, from Capgemini’s own top experts. We’re confident that they have produced plenty of materials to provide you with new, fresh ideas and inspiration.

In this edition, we are covering five different themes – The Rise of Autonomous, The Rise of Data Mesh, The Rise of Data Ecosystems, The Rise of Creative AI, and The Rise of Sustainable AI. Each of these themes contains fascinating articles from a large variety of contributors globally.

Let’s ride the wave. Surf’s up for data-powered innovation!