Board of Directors
At December 31, 2019, the Capgemini SE Board of Directors has 14 members. 12 directors are elected by the shareholders and 2 are appointed according to the employee representation system. 82% of directors are independent and 50% are women. The wide range of their experience and expertise contributes to the quality of discussions and the smooth operation of the Board, ensuring the best possible balance taking account of the Group‘s situation and the different challenges facing Capgemini.
Paul Hermelin
Chairman and CEO
Member of the Strategy & CSR Committee
Nationality: French
First appointment: 2000
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Paul Hermelin’s biography
Daniel Bernard
Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chairman of the Strategy & CSR Committee and Member of Ethics & Governance Committee
Nationality: French
First appointment: 2005
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Daniel Bernard’s biography
Pierre Pringuet
Lead Independent Director
Chairman of the Ethics & Governance Committee and Member of the Compensation Committee
Nationality: French
First appointment: 2009
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Pierre Pringuet’s biography
Anne Bouverot
Independent Director
Member of the Strategy & CSR Committee and of the Audit & Risk Committee
Nationality: French
First appointment: 2013
Attendance rate (Board)*: 90%
Read Anne Bouverot’s biography
Xiaoqun Clever
Independent Director
Member of the Audit & Risk Committee
Nationality: German
First appointment: 2019
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Xiaoqun Clever’s biography
Laura Desmond
Independent Director
Member of the Strategy & CSR Committee
Nationality: American
First appointment: 2019
Attendance rate (Board)*: 90%
Read Laura Desmond’s biography
Laurence Dors
Independent Director
Chairman of the Compensation Committee, Member of the Audit & Risk and Ethics & Governance Committees
Nationality: French
First appointment: 2010
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Laurence Dors’ biography
Robert Fretel
Director representing employees
Member of the Strategy & CSR Committee
Nationality: French
First appointment: 2016
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Robert Fretel’s biography
Siân Herbert-Jones
Independent Director
Member of the Audit & Risk Committee
Nationality: British
First appointment: 2016
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Siân Herbert-Jones’s biography
Kevin Masters
Director representing employees
Member of the Compensation Committee
Nationality: British
First appointment: 2016
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Kevin Masters’s biography
Xavier Musca
Independent Director
Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee
Nationality: French
First appointment: 2014
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Xavier Musca’s biography
Frédéric Oudéa
Independent Director
Member of the Ethics & Governance Committee
Nationality: French
First appointment: 2018
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Frédéric Oudéa’s biography
Patrick Pouyanné
Independent Director
Member of the Strategy & CSR Committee
Nationality: French
First appointment: 2017
Attendance rate (Board)*: 90%
Read Patrick Pouyanné’s biography
Lucia Sinapi-Thomas
Director representing employee shareholders
Member of the Compensation Committee
Nationality: French
First appointment: 2012
Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%
Read Lucia Sinapi-Thomas’s biography
*As of December 31st, 2019
Composition of the Board of Directors
In accordance with its diversity policy, the Board of Directors ensures the balance and plurality of expertise on the Board with regard to the challenges facing the Group. It maintains a range of experience and nationalities and respects gender balance, while ensuring the commitment of all directors to the Group’s fundamental values.
Board meetings
The Board meets at least six times a year. Meetings are convened by the Chairman in accordance with a timetable agreed upon by the Board before the end of the prior year. This timetable may be amended during the year in response to unforeseen circumstances or at the request of more than one director. In 2019, the Board met 10 times and held 3 executive sessions. The average attendance rate was 98%.
Internal Rules of Operation
The Board has established and adopted internal rules of operation mainly in order to clarify the scope of (and bases for exercising) the various powers entrusted to the Board, the specialized Board committees, the Chairman and CEO, the Vice-Chairman and the Lead Independent Director. It also sets out the list of obligations under the “Code of Business Ethics” with which directors undertake to comply.
Download the Charter of the Board of Directors
Board Committees
The Board of Directors has set four specialized committees that have a consultative role and which general purpose is to contribute to the Board’s good operations, studying in detail certain issues within their scope of competence to prepare decisions taken by the Board of Directors.
Audit and Risk Committee*
Chairman: Xavier Musca
Members: Anne Bouverot, Xiaoqun Clever, Laurence Dors, Siân Herbert-Jones
Meetings: 8 in 2019 with an average attendance rate of 97%
Download the Charter of the Audit & Risk Committee
Compensation Committee*
Chairman: Laurence Dors
Members: Kevin Masters, Pierre Pringuet, Lucia Sinapi-Thomas
Meetings: 6 in 2019 with an average attendance rate of 100%
Download the Charter of the Compensation Committee
Ethics and Governance Committee*
Chairman: Pierre Pringuet
Members: Daniel Bernard, Laurence Dors, Frédéric Oudéa
Meetings: 5 in 2019 with an average attendance rate of 100%
Download the Charter of the Ethics and Governance Committee
Strategy and CSR Committee*
Chairman: Daniel Bernard
Members: Paul Hermelin, Anne Bouverot, Laura Desmond, Robert Fretel, Patrick Pouyanné
Meetings: 5 in 2019 with an average attendance rate of 97%
NB : The Strategy and Investment Committee was renamed Strategy and CSR Committee in March 2019
Download the Charter of the Strategy and CSR Committee
** Committees composition as of May 23rd, 2019