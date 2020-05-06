Board of Directors

At December 31, 2019, the Capgemini SE Board of Directors has 14 members. 12 directors are elected by the shareholders and 2 are appointed according to the employee representation system. 82% of directors are independent and 50% are women. The wide range of their experience and expertise contributes to the quality of discussions and the smooth operation of the Board, ensuring the best possible balance taking account of the Group‘s situation and the different challenges facing Capgemini.

Paul Hermelin Chairman and CEO

Member of the Strategy & CSR Committee

Nationality: French

First appointment: 2000

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

Daniel Bernard Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chairman of the Strategy & CSR Committee and Member of Ethics & Governance Committee

Nationality: French

First appointment: 2005

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

Pierre Pringuet Lead Independent Director

Chairman of the Ethics & Governance Committee and Member of the Compensation Committee

Nationality: French

First appointment: 2009

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

Anne Bouverot Independent Director

Member of the Strategy & CSR Committee and of the Audit & Risk Committee

Nationality: French

First appointment: 2013

Attendance rate (Board)*: 90%

Xiaoqun Clever Independent Director

Member of the Audit & Risk Committee

Nationality: German

First appointment: 2019

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

Laura Desmond Independent Director

Member of the Strategy & CSR Committee

Nationality: American

First appointment: 2019

Attendance rate (Board)*: 90%

Laurence Dors Independent Director

Chairman of the Compensation Committee, Member of the Audit & Risk and Ethics & Governance Committees

Nationality: French

First appointment: 2010

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

Robert Fretel Director representing employees

Member of the Strategy & CSR Committee

Nationality: French

First appointment: 2016

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director

Member of the Audit & Risk Committee

Nationality: British

First appointment: 2016

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

Kevin Masters Director representing employees

Member of the Compensation Committee

Nationality: British

First appointment: 2016

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

Xavier Musca Independent Director

Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee

Nationality: French

First appointment: 2014

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

Frédéric Oudéa Independent Director

Member of the Ethics & Governance Committee

Nationality: French

First appointment: 2018

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

Patrick Pouyanné Independent Director

Member of the Strategy & CSR Committee

Nationality: French

First appointment: 2017

Attendance rate (Board)*: 90%

Lucia Sinapi-Thomas Director representing employee shareholders

Member of the Compensation Committee

Nationality: French

First appointment: 2012

Attendance rate (Board)*: 100%

*As of December 31st, 2019

Composition of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its diversity policy, the Board of Directors ensures the balance and plurality of expertise on the Board with regard to the challenges facing the Group. It maintains a range of experience and nationalities and respects gender balance, while ensuring the commitment of all directors to the Group’s fundamental values.

Board meetings

The Board meets at least six times a year. Meetings are convened by the Chairman in accordance with a timetable agreed upon by the Board before the end of the prior year. This timetable may be amended during the year in response to unforeseen circumstances or at the request of more than one director. In 2019, the Board met 10 times and held 3 executive sessions. The average attendance rate was 98%.

Internal Rules of Operation

The Board has established and adopted internal rules of operation mainly in order to clarify the scope of (and bases for exercising) the various powers entrusted to the Board, the specialized Board committees, the Chairman and CEO, the Vice-Chairman and the Lead Independent Director. It also sets out the list of obligations under the “Code of Business Ethics” with which directors undertake to comply.

Board Committees

The Board of Directors has set four specialized committees that have a consultative role and which general purpose is to contribute to the Board’s good operations, studying in detail certain issues within their scope of competence to prepare decisions taken by the Board of Directors.

Audit and Risk Committee*

Chairman: Xavier Musca

Members: Anne Bouverot, Xiaoqun Clever, Laurence Dors, Siân Herbert-Jones

Meetings: 8 in 2019 with an average attendance rate of 97%

Compensation Committee*

Chairman: Laurence Dors

Members: Kevin Masters, Pierre Pringuet, Lucia Sinapi-Thomas

Meetings: 6 in 2019 with an average attendance rate of 100%

Ethics and Governance Committee*

Chairman: Pierre Pringuet

Members: Daniel Bernard, Laurence Dors, Frédéric Oudéa

Meetings: 5 in 2019 with an average attendance rate of 100%

Strategy and CSR Committee*

Chairman: Daniel Bernard

Members: Paul Hermelin, Anne Bouverot, Laura Desmond, Robert Fretel, Patrick Pouyanné

Meetings: 5 in 2019 with an average attendance rate of 97%

NB : The Strategy and Investment Committee was renamed Strategy and CSR Committee in March 2019

** Committees composition as of May 23rd, 2019

