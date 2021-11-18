Reimagining the way we work

There are three key elements to our ‘New Normal’ way of working.

Flexible working

Colleagues now work more flexibly in time and location, including from home, allowing a better work-life balance and greater empowerment. Our team members are fully supported in their transition to a hybrid way of working, notably through:

Company-provided equipment , such as desk chairs to ensure colleagues working from home do so safely and comfortably

, such as desk chairs to ensure colleagues working from home do so safely and comfortably New working practices to encourage social interaction and strengthen relationships in the new normal

to encourage social interaction and strengthen relationships in the new normal Guidance and training to support well-being, notably through a global platform, including the right to disconnect so for a healthy work-life balance.