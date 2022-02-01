Boost your cloud journey with Capgemini’s Data Center Migration Program

In fact, according to Gartner’s Leadership Vision 2021, by 2024, 25% of traditional large enterprise CIOs will be held accountable for digital business operational results, effectively becoming “COO by proxy.”

As such, digital transformation is now a leading budget priority for 77% of CIOs worldwide. The business drivers behind a move to cloud are too many to list here, but for one, cost efficiencies are gained by businesses as they move from heavy CapEx to a more flexible OpEx model. Secondly, the previously tricky practice of divestitures during M&A is hugely simplified through the cloud, as the need for converging networks is eliminated. Thirdly, if a business so chooses, it can completely stop dealing with the data center internally, and simply offshore that responsibility to its cloud provider.

If businesses want to take advantage of these opportunities, they need the flexibility to reinvent their data centers locally, in the cloud and at the edge – to effectively meet new business expectations with ongoing innovation around scalable infrastructure, security, AI, advanced analytics, 5G edge computing, and more.

This is all easier said than done, however. Data migration projects are complex with myriad IT systems, vendors, and regulations. Any shortfalls in execution will result in unplanned outages, security breaches, and compliance issues.

That’s why, to help businesses in meeting their digital transformation goals, Capgemini joined forces with Microsoft to launch the Data Center Migration (DCM) Program. Between Microsoft’s track record of innovation, funding capability, extensive service catalogue and Capgemini’s experience of driving large transformation projects, and ultimately, the capability to scale up and industrialize that model for time and cost efficiency, it’s a partnership that makes sense for businesses.

Through this exclusive partnership with Microsoft, Capgemini enables the migration of clients’ data centers and workloads to Microsoft Azure with minimal disruption to business.

Harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure, we have helped many global brands to accelerate their business results. Here are some recent examples:

Action’s retail business is mainly built around brick-and-mortar stores, so the onset of the pandemic created an immediate existential threat to the business and a need to build an online shopping platform. Capgemini, together with Microsoft, helped Action in migrating its workloads to the cloud. Built on Azure, the new cloud platform supported online shopping via click and collect in France, which was then rolled out across Europe. This agility helped Action to remain operational during the pandemic.

Capgemini’s longstanding customer GEFCO recently renewed its contract to modernize its IT infrastructure. The aim of this project is to reinforce security and quickly adopt public cloud to accelerate businesses cost reduction. Capgemini will adopt a multi-cloud approach to deliver on GEFCO’s Infrastructure transformation objectives.

The business drivers for a move to the cloud are manifold, and CIOs are increasingly being evaluated on their ability to use innovative technologies to build agility and accelerate business results. As the pressure to migrate to the cloud intensifies, CIOs should look to external experts that have the infrastructure and expertise to simplify the migration process and create a strategy for scaling over time.

To find out more about the DCM Program, contact a member of our team here.