Select which Site you would like to reach:

Boost your cloud journey with Capgemini’s Data Center Migration Program

Publish date:

CEOs and boards have woken up to the opportunities that digital transformation, and particularly the cloud, presents, and now the pressure is on for the CIO to deliver on using technology to speed the enterprise faster to its business goals.

In fact, according to Gartner’s Leadership Vision 2021, by 2024, 25% of traditional large enterprise CIOs will be held accountable for digital business operational results, effectively becoming “COO by proxy.”

As such, digital transformation is now a leading budget priority for 77% of CIOs worldwide. The business drivers behind a move to cloud are too many to list here, but for one, cost efficiencies are gained by businesses as they move from heavy CapEx to a more flexible OpEx model. Secondly, the previously tricky practice of divestitures during M&A is hugely simplified through the cloud, as the need for converging networks is eliminated. Thirdly, if a business so chooses, it can completely stop dealing with the data center internally, and simply offshore that responsibility to its cloud provider.

If businesses want to take advantage of these opportunities, they need the flexibility to reinvent their data centers locally, in the cloud and at the edge – to effectively meet new business expectations with ongoing innovation around scalable infrastructure, security, AI, advanced analytics, 5G edge computing, and more.

This is all easier said than done, however. Data migration projects are complex with myriad IT systems, vendors, and regulations. Any shortfalls in execution will result in unplanned outages, security breaches, and compliance issues.

That’s why, to help businesses in meeting their digital transformation goals, Capgemini joined forces with Microsoft to launch the Data Center Migration (DCM) Program. Between Microsoft’s track record of innovation, funding capability, extensive service catalogue and Capgemini’s experience of driving large transformation projects, and ultimately, the capability to scale up and industrialize that model for time and cost efficiency, it’s a partnership that makes sense for businesses.

Through this exclusive partnership with Microsoft, Capgemini enables the migration of clients’ data centers and workloads to Microsoft Azure with minimal disruption to business.

Harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure, we have helped many global brands to accelerate their business results. Here are some recent examples:

  • Action’s retail business is mainly built around brick-and-mortar stores, so the onset of the pandemic created an immediate existential threat to the business and a need to build an online shopping platform. Capgemini, together with Microsoft, helped Action in migrating its workloads to the cloud. Built on Azure, the new cloud platform supported online shopping via click and collect in France, which was then rolled out across Europe. This agility helped Action to remain operational during the pandemic.
  • Capgemini’s longstanding customer GEFCO recently renewed its contract to modernize its IT infrastructure. The aim of this project is to reinforce security and quickly adopt public cloud to accelerate businesses cost reduction. Capgemini will adopt a multi-cloud approach to deliver on GEFCO’s Infrastructure transformation objectives.

The business drivers for a move to the cloud are manifold, and CIOs are increasingly being evaluated on their ability to use innovative technologies to build agility and accelerate business results. As the pressure to migrate to the cloud intensifies, CIOs should look to external experts that have the infrastructure and expertise to simplify the migration process and create a strategy for scaling over time.

To find out more about the DCM Program, contact a member of our team here.

Related Posts

cloud transformation

Transforming your business model for successful cloud transformation

Date icon November 8, 2021

Advantage of the cloud is agility and innovation at low cost

Read more icon
Transforming your business model for successful cloud transformation
cloud transformation

Cloud as catalyst for modern applications.

Date icon November 4, 2021

Effective implementation of a modernization program towards the cloud must obey key...

Read more icon
Cloud as catalyst for modern applications.
cloud transformation

What Needs to Be in Place for Successful Cloud Transformation

Rens Huizenga
Date icon October 28, 2021

The basic elements that need to be in place for a successful cloud transformation journey.

Read more icon
What Needs to Be in Place for Successful Cloud Transformation
Show all

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies