FOUR STEPS TO ACHIEVING ENERGY TRANSFORMATION AFTER COP26

Few weeks ago, I had the honor and the pleasure of attending COP26
in Glasgow. And despite the dreary Scottish weather – and of course the
grim nature of the crisis we were all there to discuss – I saw so much to be
optimistic about.
First, it was great to see all the progress, like the renewed commitment
to deliver on meaningful Net Zero targets by 2030, global agreement on
methane reductions, the phasing down of fossil fuels and coal, and the
promise to end deforestation by 2030, even signed by Brazil.
Plus, all the countries coming to a consensus to come back with new plans
to reduce emissions by 2030 next year.
According to the Climate Action Tracker, if all ratified, promises made by
governments could limit global temperature rises to 2.4 degrees – a great
improvement on the 3.6 degree estimate made following the Paris climate
summit in 2015.
It was also uplifting to participate in so many conversations about not just
what we want to achieve – but exactly what we can do to achieve it.
One such conversation was the panel at the World Climate Summit, where
we discussed the global transformation of energy systems.
So what do we need to do? And where to do we start?
Author:
|James Forrest
|EVP: Global E&U Industry Leader at Capgemini