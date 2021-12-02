FOUR STEPS TO ACHIEVING ENERGY TRANSFORMATION AFTER COP26

Few weeks ago, I had the honor and the pleasure of attending COP26

in Glasgow. And despite the dreary Scottish weather – and of course the

grim nature of the crisis we were all there to discuss – I saw so much to be

optimistic about.

First, it was great to see all the progress, like the renewed commitment

to deliver on meaningful Net Zero targets by 2030, global agreement on

methane reductions, the phasing down of fossil fuels and coal, and the

promise to end deforestation by 2030, even signed by Brazil.

Plus, all the countries coming to a consensus to come back with new plans

to reduce emissions by 2030 next year.

According to the Climate Action Tracker, if all ratified, promises made by

governments could limit global temperature rises to 2.4 degrees – a great

improvement on the 3.6 degree estimate made following the Paris climate

summit in 2015.

It was also uplifting to participate in so many conversations about not just

what we want to achieve – but exactly what we can do to achieve it.

One such conversation was the panel at the World Climate Summit, where

we discussed the global transformation of energy systems.

So what do we need to do? And where to do we start?

Read the full list of steps I concluded for achieving energy transition after COP26.

