Capgemini opens a new Cloud Digital Experience Center in Bengaluru

Most organizations recognize the inherent benefits in moving applications and business processes to a cloud-first, digital operating model.

But it wasn’t until the pandemic swept across the world and digital solutions became essential, that organizations began to comprehend the real need for agility, resilience, and efficiency.

Organizations realised they couldn’t stall; they had to start their cloud transformation journey, ensuring maximum business value with minimal costs, risk, and disruption.

Introducing our new Cloud Digital Experience Center

In response to this Capgemini has opened a new, one-of-a-kind Cloud Digital Experience Center in Bengaluru, the IT hub of India.

The new center enables us to showcase an end-to-end cloud transformation journey experience for clients, helping them to understand how the process could work for their organizations. This includes interactive sessions and live workshops across each phase including cloud assessment, migration, and operations.

It’s a high-tech and high touch facility, where we can demonstrate all the Capgemini tools, breakthrough technologies, accelerators, and AI and automation capabilities that can support clients on their cloud transformation journey.

Clients can expect a seamless experience, with our range of global assets including Cloud Migration Factory, SAP Move to Cloud, Platform Engineering, Service Integration/ServiceNow and Adoptive Cloud Operations capabilities.

Most importantly the Center will also enable clients to see first-hand how achieving their cloud ambitions with Capgemini could help them solve problems in real-time, create new possibilities for their organization, and achieve tangible business outcomes.

Turning vision into real results

Cloud transformation is a complex and multi-dimensional strategic initiative, with huge potential impact across a company, beyond just IT.

Organizations who successfully turn their cloud transformation plans into reality can expect the following benefits and advantages:

IT agility, allowing infrastructure and processes to rapidly adapt to changing business needs.

allowing infrastructure and processes to rapidly adapt to changing business needs. Reduced cost of IT operations and savings in IT productivity.

of IT operations and savings in IT productivity. Faster IT innovation , thanks to shorter procurement lead times and resource bottlenecks, rapid delivery of project services and ability to automate and orchestrate provisioning tasks.

, thanks to shorter procurement lead times and resource bottlenecks, rapid delivery of project services and ability to automate and orchestrate provisioning tasks. Optimized Application Lifecycle Management (ALM).

Enhanced IT security and compliance.

Improved employee experience , thanks to the ability to streamline, automate and accelerate HR, payroll, and other business functions.

, thanks to the ability to streamline, automate and accelerate HR, payroll, and other business functions. Higher employee productivity and satisfaction, thanks to faster access to the necessary resources and support.

And with our new, one-of-a-kind Cloud Digital Experience Center, clients can see and experience that future today.

We hope to see you soon

Capgemini seeks to be a true strategic partner for clients in their cloud transformation journey, providing not only expert advice but also new ideas, fresh insights, advanced solutions and capabilities, and a collaborative approach that prioritizes business outcomes above all else.

We believe that the Cloud Digital Experience Center can play a big role in supporting this partnership.

We look forward showcasing our cloud digital experience potential with our clients and embarking on this important journey together.

Author

Thierry Daumas

Head of Project and Consulting, CIS and Global Offer Lead Cybersecurity