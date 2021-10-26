Three technologies that drive enhanced CX in healthcare contact centers

For many healthcare organizations, the call center is a patient’s first point of contact. Whether fielding inquiries, resolving issues, scheduling appointments, or administering triage, it is the agent’s responsibility to ensure that the patient interaction is positive.

As we look beyond the global pandemic, many healthcare organizations are rethinking everything from their strategy and staffing to their technology road maps. They are actively seeking ways to fundamentally improve their contact center operations and enhance patient care, efficiently and effectively.

In my first blog, we discussed the top healthcare contact center trends used with Amazon Connect. In this blog, we cover the must-have healthcare call center solutions that support new strategies, further empower your agents, and better serve your patients.

The following three Amazon Connect technologies can help your healthcare organization or hospital call center create a better experience for your patients and their agents:

Advanced IVR solutions enhance the agent and patient experience – by creating a single gateway with an Amazon Connect advanced interactive voice response (IVR) solution, health call centers can greet all patients with a consistent branded experience. Interactive voice response captures the reason for each call, while intelligent routing directs the patient to the agent best qualified to address their concern. If a call does need to be transferred, advanced IVR automatically passes through the data. This means patients don’t have to repeat information they have already provided.

– by creating a single gateway with an Amazon Connect advanced interactive voice response (IVR) solution, health call centers can greet all patients with a consistent branded experience. Interactive voice response captures the reason for each call, while intelligent routing directs the patient to the agent best qualified to address their concern. If a call does need to be transferred, advanced IVR automatically passes through the data. This means patients don’t have to repeat information they have already provided. AI-fueled speech analytics improves agent behavior and patient satisfaction – AI-fueled speech analytics monitors every agent-patient interaction, regardless of communication channel. Processing massive amounts of data nearly instantly helps improve both individual and agent group performance. It promotes sharing of best practices and speed of issue resolution. Amazon Connects’ real-time analytics delivers instant feedback to healthcare call centers during an interaction. It assists agents with the next best action or alerts supervisors when intervention can help. Agents also improve their ability to address patient needs, and patients experience faster resolution that boosts satisfaction and loyalty.

– AI-fueled speech analytics monitors every agent-patient interaction, regardless of communication channel. Processing massive amounts of data nearly instantly helps improve both individual and agent group performance. It promotes sharing of best practices and speed of issue resolution. Amazon Connects’ real-time analytics delivers instant feedback to healthcare call centers during an interaction. It assists agents with the next best action or alerts supervisors when intervention can help. Agents also improve their ability to address patient needs, and patients experience faster resolution that boosts satisfaction and loyalty. AI-enhanced predictive analytics improves healthcare collections – Amazon Connects leverages AI-enhanced predictive analytics and machine learning to identify trends that can better match patients with the right resources and make modifications to processes, including routing of calls. For healthcare collections, predictive analytics indicates the best time and contact channel, which optimizes right-party contacts and promise to pay results.

Implemented as part of a next-generation digital contact center service solution, these technologies can to drive a more meaningful, emotive, and frictionless relationship with your patients, improved patient care and satisfaction, and reduced employee turnover.

To learn how Capgemini’s Digital Customer Operations for Healthcare solution enables you to identify and eliminate bottlenecks that impact customer satisfaction, scalability, and efficiencies, to drive frictionless patient and member experiences across the healthcare ecosystem, contact: philip.bush@capgemini.com