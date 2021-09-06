Ever since Tim Berners-Lee made the World Wide Web a new reality in 1990, cybersecurity has been an inevitable requirement. Of course, its remit and capabilities have advanced a little in the last 30+ years and businesses across the globe are increasingly turning to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), such as Capgemini, to ensure their organizations are protected from the catastrophic implications of a cyberattack.

This has never been truer than in the last 12 to 18 months. The grim arrival of COVID-19 and its implications threatened more than our health. It created business challenges beyond belief and, among numerous seismic shifts, created the total upheaval of work models that had been in place for decades. The result? A dispersed workforce, operating across remote locations, quickly trying to navigate a rapid digital acceleration.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 2020 will go down as the year that broke all records in the uptick of data lost in breaches and the sheer numbers of cyberattacks. Cybercriminals were quick to take advantage of distracted mental states and distributed networks, utilizing emerging technologies to launch highly sophisticated attacks. Undoubtedly, the pandemic has increased the need for enterprise cybersecurity and has left organizations requiring new levels of control to protect their networks.

Taking a focused approach to protecting our customers

Against this backdrop, Capgemini continued to make significant investments to ensure its customers were able to implement effective cybersecurity strategies and achieve full digital trust. We’re proud that this was recognized in Everest Group’s latest IT Managed Security Services (MSS) PEAK Matrix® report, where we were named as a Leader. The report profiled 28 ‘best in class’ providers and acknowledged our strengths in AI, automation, analytics and threat intelligence, alongside our innovative 3-year roadmap.

Over the last year we pinpointed three key focus areas for development, all of which received a firm nod in Everest Group’s report:

AI and Intelligent Industry

As pioneers of Intelligent Industry, Capgemini knows that the need for smart devices across an organization’s entire value chain is on the rise. And as the complexity, speed and volume of data sources increases accordingly, the role of real AI is becoming even more critical when it comes to protecting devices. This means our investments go beyond standard machine learning or data mining; we are making progressive steps to ensure machines are actively learning and making decisions based on neural activity, helping our clients to better identify critical threats, respond faster to breaches and overall bolster their cybersecurity measures.

Extending OT/IoT

Our commitment to ensuring our customers could take full advantage of emerging technologies such as Edge computing, IoT, AI and 5G was reinforced by our acquisition of Altran and the subsequent formation of Capgemini Engineering. This global business line consolidated our engineering and R&D expertise and enhanced our capability to deliver products with digital and software technologies embedded – including cybersecurity technologies. Essentially, we heightened our ability to help our clients deliver machines and equipment, such as automated cars and hospital scanners, in a highly secure manner, a critical consideration in a world powered by countless automated processes.

Not to mention the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, which increasingly holds organizations accountability for the security of their devices. Take for example, President Biden’s Executive Order earlier this year, which focused on reviewing the systemic risks in America’s supply chains, including digital and cyber risks.

Delivering digital trust

However, we don’t just deliver security – we deliver trust. Our customers rely on us to ensure a total chain of trust when it comes to security, not only with them directly, but also with their own clients and customers. This is why we invest heavily in ‘localization’, an area that was applauded in Everest Group’s report.

For us, localization isn’t simply about understanding local regulations; it goes much deeper than that to ensure long-term intimacy and presence. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our clients to ensure they trust our teams to protect them and their businesses.

Because trust isn’t just important; it’s also highly valuable. With consumer trust now a key competitive advantage, organizations simply can’t afford to lose it – and this is on top of the $5 million USD average direct cost of a security breach.

After another year of sustained security investment, we’re delighted to have received recognition in such a high-esteemed global report. Contact Capgemini today to learn more about our strong, trusted MSS portfolio and how we can help your organization.