Boosting business resilience with quality engineering

Leading organizations are continuously focused on delivering business value to their customers. Information technology can be a big enabler in this quest – but only when delivered with quality at speed. To achieve the right quality level at the right time, quality engineering needs to be integrated into the entire IT delivery lifecycle.

Quality assurance and the need for business resilience

Today, it’s not just about quality assurance, but rather making sure that business value is delivered fast and consistently. Changes need to be implemented quickly, but without threatening business continuity. This resilience can be achieved by implementing continuous quality engineering, which starts with applying various quality measures from the outset of IT delivery activities. These measures would include continuous testing using state-of-the art test automation frameworks, which are complemented with some exploration. And taken together, they can establish confidence that the desired business value is achievable.

How to implement quality engineering for business resilience

An organization wanting to work on its business resilience should start with strengthening its quality engineering activities. This is done by implementing quality measures in various life cycle activities, such as pair programming, a review of defining documents such as requirements or user stories, and dynamic testing activities (including test design, test execution, and investigating and assessing outcomes).

IT systems are preferably delivered incrementally with frequent adaptation to new business needs and user expectations, along with increasing speed that’s supported by state-of-the-art tools. Quality engineering is the thread that holds this all together.

To achieve business resilience, we should keep a close eye on what it is all about: delivering software – which will generate business value – at the right time with the desired quality!

Capgemini’s embedded Quality Engineering in ADMnext and Sogeti’s TMAP® for business value

With Capgemini’s embedded Quality Engineering in ADMnext, we have the capabilities and solutions to implement all of the above. We work with you to embed Quality Engineering within all of the layers of the ADMnext stack – services that are designed to accelerate the achievement of your business imperatives.

Within this stack is Sogeti’s TMAP®. TMAP® is a body of knowledge that can help achieve this integration. Using TMAP®’s VOICE model (Value, Objectives, Indicators, Confidence, and Experience), an organization can take business value as the starting point and then define the objectives that must be achieved with IT. Indicators like service time per customer, reliability level of data connections, velocity of IT delivery teams, and mean time to fix operational failures (among many others) can be monitored and kept track of. This means there can be a constant evaluation of business value being delivered.

