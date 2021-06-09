How to leverage AI and data to boost insights-driven orchestration of automation and human escalations

The need for IT service delivery and support to become better, faster, and cheaper has never been more pressing. AI and automation have a lot to offer in this space. They’re disrupting almost every facet of business and can deliver marked value improvements when it comes to service management. With AI and automation, high-volume, low-value tasks can be automated, in order to enable ITSM and service desk teams to focus on higher-value work.

Orchestrating AI to better predict outages, catch performance degradation, and improve root-cause analysis

In my previous blog posts, we saw how AI could be applied to the monitoring space to help organizations accomplish IT systems observability. While most IT teams are currently using automation, this is often in silos or one-off projects with no real control over how they integrate or interact with other systems.

Orchestrating automation efforts into a meaningful line-up of activities with human-in-the-loop (HITL) automation, chatbots, improved knowledge management, and machine learning can enable you to better predict outages, catch performance degradation, and improve root-cause analysis.

Human-in-the-loop AI for ITSM

It’s not a hard to imagine that IT Service Management (ITSM) serves as the hub of IT operations processes. Two of the most important processes are incident and problem management. The traditional goals of these two processes are to standardize and optimize to improve efficiency. NLP-based AI solutions can provide a deep view of frequent incidents, repeat incidents that may benefit from problem management rigor.

AI can also enable intelligent routing of remediation workflows either to a human or a prescribed bot to resolve issues. IT organizations can also continuously assess seasonality using time-series AI algorithms to predict outcomes for critical business events. These much-needed capabilities provide insights to the better planning operations and support, in order to avoid any major incidents that could have huge negative business impacts.

Chatbots for service request automation

Requests to reset passwords and account locks are common requests that service desk teams have typically been handling manually. AI-based chatbot solutions that are integrated with automated fulfillment can be a viable solution for many IT organizations. These chatbot solutions can eliminate the manual handling of service requests and free up IT resources so they can take on more strategic work.

Knowledge management in service orchestration

To accomplish better outcomes with automation and chatbots, knowledge bases need to be rich and useful. To ensure that knowledge bases are dynamic and up to date, we need AI-based solutions to continuously keep knowledge articles validated according to real-world scenarios. With AI-based analytics and orchestration, knowledge articles can be validated through historical data, and end-user acknowledgement and peer reviews before an object is committed to the system. User input is important here – and driving adoption with knowledge management gamification through AI and analytics will provide a wealth of benefits.

AI and ML for better CMDB

AI and ML can also be leveraged here to monitor and check the performance of the critical assets and orchestrate an approved escalation mechanism to ensure system-wide IT asset performance.

In summary, orchestration that brings intelligence and human-in-the-loop automation to digital workflows is essential for proactive issue management and overall performance improvement. ADMnext can help you formulate a successful orchestration and comprehensive AIOps strategy that applies data mining and analysis with advancements in Big Data, AI, and ML algorithms and visualization techniques.

In next part of this series, we’ll look at incident resolution automation through user reporting and the proactive monitoring of system performance. In the meantime, please contact me here to get started on building your AIOps strategy and visit us at ADMnext here.