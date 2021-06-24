Five elements for a successful digital portfolio

No digital, no future?

Every professional organization today – no matter how big or small – is already digital. Barring a few laggards, there’s no enterprise that hasn’t jumped onto the digital bad bandwagon – they simply don’t have a choice. Companies need to cater to their customers’ expectations through a deep transformation of applications that will revolutionize their strategy, organization, and systems.

This digital proliferation has radically modified people’s behaviors and expectations. Needless to say, the manifestation of every digital initiative comes in the form of applications. Therefore, it’s impossible to separate the ADM discussion from the digital discussion. ADM services are inherent to digital portfolios. Given this, many organizations have their own definitions of what digital applications are and should be – there’s no single, universally-accepted definition.

The five elements of a successful digital portfolio

A simple, but more meaningful way to define the digital portfolio is through five functional areas: digital channels, commerce, customer and CRM, content and marketing, and BPM and integration.

One common thread that links each of these five functional areas is consumer experience. Consumer experience can be characterized as a combination of the perceptions, emotions, and reactions that a customer has while interacting with companies, environments, products, or employees across different channels.

At the intersection of Digital and ADM, consumer experience is the focal point. The key success factor here is the ability to skillfully connect the experience you can offer customers to their ever-changing needs in a way that delivers value at speed – both for your business and customers.

In the digital applications world, the parameters have shifted from traditional KPIs like response and resolution time and ticket back log to KPIs that revolve around the consumer experience – simplicity, value, trust, etc.

Another parameter for ADM service providers in the digital portfolio is the ever-increasing importance given to partnerships. The technologies and applications that make up the digital portfolio do not necessarily come from large ERP providers, but from small to-mid-sized companies who are focused on a particular functional area. For example, Salesforce, MuleSoft, Pega, Veeva, Magento, and the like.

A fresh digital delivery framework for seamless and modern digital applications management

For seamless and modern “digital applications management,” we need a different “digital delivery framework.” This means multi-disciplined teams that are strong on Agile principles and can come together to deliver ADM services at scale.

To summarize, many organizations are already on their digital paths today – and every digital portfolio needs ADM support teams for its implementation, enhancement, and continued success. At Capgemini’s ADMnext, we understand the intersection of digital and ADM – and are focused on the heart of the digital portfolio – the experience of the consumers you serve.

In the next post of this series, we’ll look at why today’s AD is tomorrow’s AM – and how you can solidify your position as an innovation leader in this space with ADMnext. In the meantime, to get started on your new-age ADM services roadmap immediately, contact me here.

This blog is authored by Pavan Prabhakar, Senior Director – Solution Architect for AMS deals.