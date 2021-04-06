Select which Site you would like to reach:

The touchless research lab experience

Improving productivity, safety, and efficiency

Publish date:

Typical research lab operations are complex. They involve multiple steps that are time-bound and follow a specific sequence.

Significant effort is required to plan, schedule, execute the experiments, but labs never function 100% of their capacity, with administrative elements eating away at 35% of a researcher’s time. Besides that, labs tend to face cost pressures and funding hurdles. These factors, along with the challenges associated with running research labs in the midst of a global pandemic, mean that it’s critical for researchers to find ways to improve the efficiency of their efforts.

Enter touchless technologies like voice assistants. They solve for a multitude of challenges researchers face when trying to capture observations and results in a lab setting, from requirements to wear safety gear that can make it hard to take notes to rules and regulations about what kinds of devices can be brought in due to the risk of damage. In a lab environment, voice assistants can help researchers easily record experiment details in real time without losing focus or needing to use their hands or bulky equipment.

In addition to vastly simplifying the process of data capture, voice assistants also offer enhanced functionality that drives efficiency in a lab environment, including the following:

  • Integration with laboratory information management systems (LIMS), which enables researchers to add tasks to project backlogs and plan them later when they are in front of a laptop. This can improve planning and increase productivity.
  • Recording of experiment details on electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN) in real-time, eliminating the need to manually copy lab notebooks after an experiment.
  • Automation of repetitive tasks through the creation of modules integrated with ELNs that can be triggered by voice assistants. Because researchers often produce and analyze a similar amount of data , it’s helpful to automate these tasks.
  • Extraction of relevant data at the right moment, which helps scientists gain control and reduce time spent on administrative processes related to finding data for similar or past experiments

Key considerations for implementing voice assistants for research labs

But there are number of things that organizations need to keep in mind when implementing voice assistants for research labs. Voice assistant solutions should have the following capabilities:

  • Accurate speech-to-text conversion for complex lab interactions
  • Configuration of custom invoke commands for complex interactions
  • Maintenance of privacy and security for research data
  • Management of multiple users
  • Customized user experience with limited functionalities
  • Need-to-know access to experiment documentation
  • Natural language processing as well as advanced text analytics that can handle complex text statements or commands and perform Natural Language Understanding.
  • Interface and Integration of voice assistants with eLN and LIMS.

In addition, organizations must  choose the right platform for their business needs.. There are a number of technology platforms available in the market that have voice assistant capability, from AWS Alexa to Azure Bot Service bot.

Capgemini can help determine the right solution for your needs. Additionally, we have developed many accelerators related to voice assistant, and have a team of experts that can help build a touchless experience that improves productivity, ensures compliance, and guarantees safety.

Related Posts

AI

You, me, and AI: bringing to life what’s next in AI

Vincent le Noble
Date icon December 6, 2019

Market disruption is happening so quickly, it is nearly impossible to keep up. The times of...

Read more icon
You, me, and AI: bringing to life what’s next in AI
conversational commerce

Voice: Guiding businesses to the next engagement channel

Josselain Prost
Date icon September 18, 2018

Voice interactions with consumers will help brands understand their consumers better and...

Read more icon
Voice: Guiding businesses to the next engagement channel
Amazon Alexa

Voicing your way around

Vincent le Noble
Date icon June 1, 2018

The use cases for a voice assistant in commerce are many. We found that nearly one in two...

Read more icon
Voicing your way around
Show all

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies