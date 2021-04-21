Select which Site you would like to reach:

Perform AI: Leading in Action

Publish date:

To get the best business outcomes from data and AI, you have to constantly learn and share knowledge.

I am proud to announce that we have been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Artificial Intelligence Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

Let me share with you some of the areas we’ve focused on in the past two years, enabling us to achieve this position, so that you can take them forward in your own organization:

Educate broadly and constantly

AI is constantly evolving as we can see in academia/research and innovation ecosystems. Therefore, in order to get the best business outcomes from data and AI, you have to constantly learn and share knowledge. It is important that you understand what you can do with data and AI, what it means for your business, and the impact it can have.

That’s why we have taken a comprehensive approach to train several thousand of our own people as well as Capgemini clients on AI and data literacy as part of our AI Academy. We want to empower organizations and their practitioners to assimilate the value of data and AI for real-life projects.

Start with trust

But education is nothing without adoption – and trust is a pillar of adoption. Our offerings reflect four principles of trust to drive AI adoption with fairness and privacy:

  • Explainable AI: explaining AI business outcomes in a language people can understand – reassuring customers, users, and of course, complying with regulators
  • Robust AI: creating systems that are resistant to the risk and adaptable to the unpredictability and volatility in the real world
  • Fair AI: ensuring that the AI systems don’t discriminate, provide inclusive solutions, and achieve fair outcomes
  • Privacy-preserving AI: complying with privacy laws that regulate the collection, use, and storage of data so that it is used in accordance with privacy standards.

Quality with scale

Many organizations struggle not only with adoption but also with getting real value from their growing data stores, point projects and initiatives that don’t offer clarity in ROI or tangible business outcomes.

We believe that a programmatic, designed-for-scale approach, which leverages pre-built and proven AI accelerators, assets, and applications, is fundamental to success. This is what Perform AI delivers, helping organizations leverage the best solutions and datasets inside and outside their organization, for a faster time to value.

I am honored and proud of the work the Perform AI team has done over the past few years, augmenting operations and reinventing our clients’ businesses with data and AI. I look forward to taking it to the next level in the coming months.

Related Posts

Artificial Intelligence

AI 4 Education – How can AI help to ensure sustainability in education?

Date icon April 21, 2021

Despite the effort in the field of education towards a sustainable future and the progress in...

Read more icon
AI 4 Education – How can AI help to ensure sustainability in education?
Artificial Intelligence

Award-winning AI query handling you can trust

Marek Sowa
Date icon March 26, 2021

Capgemini’s AI Query Handling tool helps finance departments provide fast, reliable answers...

Read more icon
Award-winning AI query handling you can trust
Artificial Intelligence

How artificial intelligence can accelerate a brand’s eco-responsibility

Vincent de Montalivet
Date icon March 16, 2021

Artificial intelligence (AI) has already reduced greenhouse gases by about 13% among...

Read more icon
How artificial intelligence can accelerate a brand’s eco-responsibility
Show all

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies