Perform AI: Leading in Action

I am proud to announce that we have been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Artificial Intelligence Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

Let me share with you some of the areas we’ve focused on in the past two years, enabling us to achieve this position, so that you can take them forward in your own organization:

Educate broadly and constantly

AI is constantly evolving as we can see in academia/research and innovation ecosystems. Therefore, in order to get the best business outcomes from data and AI, you have to constantly learn and share knowledge. It is important that you understand what you can do with data and AI, what it means for your business, and the impact it can have.

That’s why we have taken a comprehensive approach to train several thousand of our own people as well as Capgemini clients on AI and data literacy as part of our AI Academy . We want to empower organizations and their practitioners to assimilate the value of data and AI for real-life projects.

Start with trust

But education is nothing without adoption – and trust is a pillar of adoption. Our offerings reflect four principles of trust to drive AI adoption with fairness and privacy:

Explainable AI: explaining AI business outcomes in a language people can understand – reassuring customers, users, and of course, complying with regulators

explaining AI business outcomes in a language people can understand – reassuring customers, users, and of course, complying with regulators Robust AI : creating systems that are resistant to the risk and adaptable to the unpredictability and volatility in the real world

: creating systems that are resistant to the risk and adaptable to the unpredictability and volatility in the real world Fair AI : ensuring that the AI systems don’t discriminate, provide inclusive solutions, and achieve fair outcomes

: ensuring that the AI systems don’t discriminate, provide inclusive solutions, and achieve fair outcomes Privacy-preserving AI: complying with privacy laws that regulate the collection, use, and storage of data so that it is used in accordance with privacy standards.

Quality with scale

Many organizations struggle not only with adoption but also with getting real value from their growing data stores, point projects and initiatives that don’t offer clarity in ROI or tangible business outcomes.

We believe that a programmatic, designed-for-scale approach, which leverages pre-built and proven AI accelerators, assets, and applications, is fundamental to success. This is what Perform AI delivers, helping organizations leverage the best solutions and datasets inside and outside their organization, for a faster time to value.

I am honored and proud of the work the Perform AI team has done over the past few years, augmenting operations and reinventing our clients’ businesses with data and AI. I look forward to taking it to the next level in the coming months.