How to become part of the data-powered magic

I am proud to announce that Capgemini has been named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers. Given the importance of data-powered decision making and actioning in today’s world of change and uncertainty, I am thrilled that the strength of our global Insights & Data (I&D) services has yet again been recognized.

I’d like to take a moment to share what I believe has helped Capgemini achieve and maintain this position as an industry leader; not only to brag about it (ok, maybe just a little bit) but more to share five of our best practices with any organization aspiring to become data-powered.

Our end-to-end approach

Data impacts every single aspect of an organization, playing a key role in areas as diverse as business resilience, performance, agility, innovation, and sustainability. Data will enable the future of the industry – a future where literally everything is intelligent and entire value chains are transformed. It is a future powered by data. That’s why we provide a full-service portfolio, all the way from activating organizations to thrive on data, enabling them with both technology and capabilities to actually achieve their objectives and then gain a sustained, continuous business advantage with data. Collaboration within our company provides the secret sauce, for example with our industry sector teams and with our consulting practice Capgemini Invent, and also with our Cloud Infrastructure global business line.

Our “be like water” mindset

The world is obviously not staying the same, far from it. These days, organizations must be like water: fluid, infinitely adaptable, and always flowing. This requires a hyper-agile culture of experimentation and change – enabled, of course, by data. To support this, Capgemini offers a strong focus on technology-centric transformations such as data estate and business intelligence (BI) modernization, as well support for the continuous cultural, process, and people transformation. Also, by putting well-architected, highly automated platforms (such as our “890” data and insights exchange) at the middle of everything we do, we can deal with any data-driven opportunity or challenge, even the ones nobody ever saw coming.

Our always-flowing skills

No part of the IT industry sees its crucial skills and roles change position so often change as data, analytics & AI. What one day might be hailed as a disruptive breakthrough and a safe career bet (Hadoop, anyone?) might overnight change in soon-to-be legacy. The innovations going on around intelligent, automated data management, cloud-based platforms and next-generation AI are breath-taking, both in the positive and negative sense of the word. We consider ourselves blessed with world-class education capabilities, and particularly the continuously revamped portfolio of our AI Academy has helped us to keep pace with the rapidly evolving skills landscape.

Our fascination for AI

Artificial intelligence has emerged as one of the most disruptive and transformative technologies available to today’s enterprises. It is built on data, and it is very ready for the main stage. AI has multiple levels of potential impact, ranging from simply assisting employees with better analytics and insights at the workplace, automating manual tasks and processes, augmenting people with powerful cognitive and decision-making capabilities, all the way up to radically reimagining entire “AI First” products, services, and business models. Perform AI, our dedicated portfolio of AI services, is designed to leverage AI to the full extent. Through it, we enable organizations to leverage AI for competitive advantage, market impact, and business results. All of it at a trusted, enterprise scale, way beyond the obligatory proof-of-concept phase.

Our razor-sharp focus on innovation

It might be a matter of the hammer and the nail, but from our perspective literally all technology-driven business innovations seem to be driven by data and algorithms. So, to us, innovation is not an afterthought or added bonus, it takes central stage in everything we are doing. We call this “data-powered innovation” and we keep injecting it in both our ongoing, large engagements – to keep them fresh and vitalized – and in any new key initiative we embark on with our clients. Our Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE) network of more than 20 innovation centers across the world is a main vehicle to bring the data-powered rubber on the road. But we also find that our local fabrication labs (also referred to as “Millennial Garages”) are a key driver to keep our own people – and our clients – fascinated by hands-on, data-powered innovation.

At a time when data holds the key to unimaginable possibilities, organizations need a trusted partner that can help them navigate the many opportunities and challenges. And as evident by our inclusion in Gartner Magic Quadrant, Capgemini’s emphasis on collaboration and using data to enable creative solutions – combined with our practical, scalable approach to implementation – makes us the perfect match. We love to make data magic!

Read the full report and find out why Capgemini is a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data & Analytics Service Providers and how you can leverage Capgemini’s Data and Analytics Services capabilities in your business.