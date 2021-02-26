Embark on a transformation journey to identify improvement opportunities and leverage best practices around the industry

While Heraclitus, the pre-Socratic philosopher, was not referring to modern-day enterprises, his statement resonates particularly well today. This blog explores why transformations are challenging and why no two organizations will ever share the same transformation journey.

Today, in a rapidly changing world, organizations build customer experience and gain insights in order to make smart investments into products and services. Business process transformation facilitates these transactions from the inside out while the organization builds its solution, keeping the customer at the center. Business process and digital transformation can be overwhelming for organizations and they don’t always know where to start. But they do know what to expect from a successful transformation; they want more value, more quality, and most importantly, they want it to be future proof.

When we talk to our clients about the business process transformation journey, we find that they want insight into their transformation rather than a flurry of buzzwords. No two organizations’ cultures will ever be the same and neither will their challenges, but surely there must be a common pattern or framework to solve them.

Process improvement has to lead the way for any transformation. Business processes form the strategy for digitally transforming an organization. When embarking on a transformation journey, it is natural to identify improvement opportunities and leverage best practices around the industry.

At Capgemini, within the Automotive and Manufacturing IndustryHub, we understand business processes and identify the best practices followed by industry leaders. We place the client’s portfolio of products and services at the core of our solutions.

We base our framework on standardized processes used by hundreds of organizations to define their business processes. Using research, we structure a path that uniquely matches our clients’ culture and ambitions. It is likely for an organization to have a unique selling Proposition (USP). We can help our clients to identify priorities for business transformation based on their relevant portfolios and ambition and visualize their applications from scattered legacy solutions to centralized and integrated systems.

Transformation cannot be limited to improvements in isolation, such as supply chain improvement or dashboards. It must stem from the integration of technologies and ecology of processes. To get the best out of a transformation program, organizations must think about innovative solutions that enable employees to make informed decisions looking at the integrated picture of processes and systems that interact across the organization with tangible business benefits.

Conclusion and suggestions

In the quickly shifting paradigm of new business models, companies have to make their systems and products relevant to the market. Business transformation takes leadership, tenacity, investment, and resources. It is not easy, but with a comprehensive and tested framework that puts business priorities and ambitions at the core, it will succeed.

This blog was written by Ankit Soni. To learn more about the Automotive and Manufacturing IndustryHub’s approach to and experiences in enabling business transformation, please contact Milind Dumbre or Roshan Batheri.

Authors