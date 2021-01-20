Select which Site you would like to reach:

The digital enterprise service lifecycle management journey

Publish date:

The disruption of the aviation and aerospace industries by the COVID-19 pandemic provides a stimulus to rethink the approach to improving the maturity of in-service management of products.

The disruption of the aviation and aerospace industries by the COVID-19 pandemic provides a stimulus to rethink the approach to improving the maturity of in-service management of products.

The impact of the pandemic on commercial aviation, travel and transportation, and the defense industries has resulted in divestitures of non-core business units, acquisition opportunities by private equity groups, and the re-prioritization of limited capex, even as the cost of capital is at historically low rates.

The question arises, “What innovations and digital capabilities should a company invest in to align corporate strategies, operating unit strategies, and industry trends?”

For the Aircraft Commerce – Virtual Conference & Expo 2020 event, Michael Wm. Denis – Principal, Capgemini, presented a holistic approach to capability maturity and the digital enterprise SLM journey.

Related Posts

Digital Engineering and Manufacturing Services

Remediation through Partners – Optimizing R&D spend for short-term & long-term goals

Jaydeep Buzruk
Date icon December 10, 2020

Remediation can put a dent in the R&D budget. Remediation services for medical devices...

Read more icon
Remediation through Partners – Optimizing R&D spend for short-term & long-term goals
Show all

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies