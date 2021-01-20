The digital enterprise service lifecycle management journey

The disruption of the aviation and aerospace industries by the COVID-19 pandemic provides a stimulus to rethink the approach to improving the maturity of in-service management of products.

The impact of the pandemic on commercial aviation, travel and transportation, and the defense industries has resulted in divestitures of non-core business units, acquisition opportunities by private equity groups, and the re-prioritization of limited capex, even as the cost of capital is at historically low rates.

The question arises, “What innovations and digital capabilities should a company invest in to align corporate strategies, operating unit strategies, and industry trends?”

For the Aircraft Commerce – Virtual Conference & Expo 2020 event, Michael Wm. Denis – Principal, Capgemini, presented a holistic approach to capability maturity and the digital enterprise SLM journey.