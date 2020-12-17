Select which Site you would like to reach:

Digital transformation – Understand the why. Shape the how.

Publish date:

CxOs always focus on bringing their business to the next level. This is a relevant business ambition for their digital transformation: “understand the why” and the value-driven outcomes and then “shape the how.” These are the conversation starters that are positively impacting our client transformation boardroom discussions!

In my last blog, I focused on business ambition being the driver of SAP S/4HANA transformations with “Why should we transform?” as the central theme. In this blog, the business ambition of the enterprise takes precedence before clients think applications transformation.

“Why move” stories from 400 SAP S/4 HANA customer engagements clearly give relevant insights into the main transformation drivers across industries. C-suite execs share many common ambitions, and most reasons for transforming go far beyond the “planned obsolescence” of the IT landscape.  They are triggered by the following value cases:

  • Servitization (from customer to full service)
  • Enterprise asset management
  • Planning and efficient trading
  • Green company
  • Digital product definition
  • Responsive supply chain
  • Digital twin in operations.

But even if the benefits of these transformations are clear and supported by a strong business case, I’ve noticed that none of them are keen in embarking on a long complex program, with high upfront investments that will not bring benefits in the short term. They’ve burnt their fingers in the past with large ERP programs, and hence our first exercise is finding the right value-driven roadmap to give tangible early/short-term benefits in a low-risk, defined business scenario.

Taking full advantage of our Multi-Pillar S/4HANA Architecture (MPSA), which makes it possible to deliver the full scope of the transformation step by step, customers are able to best “shape the how” with business-driven decisions. No more Diplodocus cycles for delivering long-lasting programs. Instead, there is cross-collaboration with all actors – and that’s the recipe for rapid value. It requires Agile/DevOps skills and transforming mindsets is key for success.

Neither the “why” or the “how” can be answered without multiple towers and competencies working together. As an example, industry specialists need IT architects who need line of business experts with an exceptional understanding of SAP with facilitators who can drive change management.

With Capgemini’s Renewable Enterprise, we have helped hundreds of customers get the best out of their SAP S/4HANA transformation: assess a valuable “why,” and shape the best “how.” An assessment focusing on business ambitions and levers, translating them into achievable target business models, operating models, and a modular architecture possible with S/4HANA, our Agile roadmap delivers business value faster. To find out more, contact me directly!

 

Related Posts

#RenewableEnterprise

Pendulum swing adoption of SAP S/4HANA with Selective Data Transition

Hans Dossche
Date icon December 9, 2020

How the Selective Data Transition pendulum swing solves the conundrum binary choice for SAP...

Read more icon
Pendulum swing adoption of SAP S/4HANA with Selective Data Transition
ADMnext

Engaging in Agile – the more the merrier?

Christo Martens
Date icon December 1, 2020

Here’s why adding the right engagement manager can help your Agile teams better focus on...

Read more icon
Engaging in Agile – the more the merrier?
Multi-Pillar S/4 Architecture (MPSA)

The journey from regeneration to renewable enterprise – part 2

Avanish Kumar
Date icon November 18, 2020

In a disrupted, fast-changing world, businesses have to respond effectively to business...

Read more icon
The journey from regeneration to renewable enterprise – part 2
Show all

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies