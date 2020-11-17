How to make multi-cloud an enterprise game changer

Most enterprises today use more than one cloud infrastructure provider. In fact, a recent Gartner survey of public cloud users found 81% of respondents said they are working with two or more providers. To prevent vendor lock-in and meet needs across geographies, using multi-cloud is a clear way forward.

But multi-cloud is not limited only to multiple, public cloud vendors. A true strategy considers the hybrid cloud, where organizations rely on a mix of both public and private infrastructure.

So far, many organizations have simply fallen into using a multi-cloud strategy. Research from Forrester found that 43% of organizations adopted it in an ad-hoc manner rather than a plan being built from the ground up. Such a strategy – or, in fact, lack thereof – creates challenges for multi-cloud management. Without a strong grasp on what is being used in the cloud and where, organizations risk poor security and cost drains.

Even for organizations that do have a strategy for multi-cloud in place, creating an optimum plan is still a challenge. Using the cloud requires numerous skills sets. The more Saas, IaaS, and PaaS solutions used, the more skill sets needed. Furthermore, using multi-cloud dramatically heightens the need for visibility into applications. To ensure compliance and security, IT managers must have the right tools in place to monitor and manage their multiple cloud environments.

Putting a holistic strategy in place

While the myriad options can seem overwhelming, the good news is that with so many choices available today, it’s possible to develop the right mix of solutions and tool providers that suit your organization’s specific needs. With the right framework in place, organizations can take full advantage of the cloud – often at a lower cost – and simplify management while also ensuring elasticity and resilience.

Creating this framework relies on proactivity and vision. Organizations need to take control of their multi-cloud infrastructure, using a maturity assessment to understand their current landscape – with an idea in mind of where they want to be in the future. This strategy must encompass wider business objectives. Every organization, after all, is becoming an IT company. Technology is no longer a siloed department.

It’s also important to remember people throughout this process. A multi-cloud strategy means many changes in the business. It’s important that employees are brought along the cloud journey – re- and upskilled when needed – with cloud being embedded into a company’s core culture.

Capgemini – your partner in the cloud and beyond

Capgemini helps organizations to move their cloud ambitions to reality. Wherever you are on your journey, Capgemini helps you take control, move forward with confidence and reach the right destination sooner.

We have proven experience in building multi-cloud strategies that lets our clients adopt a cloud-first approach to achieving their business objectives. We work closely with our clients to help them create a cloud-first culture and provide the vehicles to help people transfer existing skills, or learn new ones, so they can contribute just as effectively – or more – within a cloud-based environment.