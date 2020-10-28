Capgemini’s Data Estate & BI Modernization recognized in IDC 2020 MarketScape

I was delighted to see that IDC’s 2020 MarketScape positions us in the Leaders category for worldwide business analytics C&SI (Consulting and Systems Integration Services) services – a win which IDC says is based on analysis and buyer perception.

According to the citation: “IDC considers Capgemini’s end-to-end life cycle of business analytics services portfolio and strategies for increasing delivery consistency, deepening relationships with ecosystem partners, and developing and monetizing business analytics IP as a key strength.”

Our Perform AI portfolio, and our work on Data Estate & BI Modernization, was a key differentiator to aid in securing this recognition. Data Estate and BI Modernization accelerate the journey from innovation to industrialization to achieve business value and operational excellence. The journey is realized through efficient use of technologies such as automation, robotics, AI, and analytics at scale to improve corporate IQ. We typically see significant TCO reductions from these exercises, and it also provides a foundation for data democratization and accelerates time to value. Afterward, users can access data in hours, not weeks or months. Performance and security issues are fixed.

We helped an IT company apply AI affordably across its business and supply chain and replace a legacy BI platform with a modern centralized data solution. Tens of millions of dollars were saved by phasing out old technology: savings that are now funding innovation and further development of the data platform. With the new solution, including a cloud platform that scales up and down as required, reports can be run in minutes and completely new views of data can be obtained in a few hours. This company is now ideally equipped to succeed during recovery from the pandemic.

Talk to us about Data Estate & BI Monetization if your company needs any of these benefits:

Trusted data by design

Driven by business value

A pathway from innovation to industrialization

Significant TCO reductions

As IDC says in its citation, “Capgemini should … be on the shortlist if you are seeking a provider with end-to-end business analytics services capabilities and a marketplace for business analytics solutions.”