Tying it all together – linking your eCommerce stack with Workfront

Retailers, grocers, and other traditional buying outlets are often forced into frantic attempts to bolster their online presence and capabilities.

As we fast forward into Q4 and then 2021, we see and hear optimism regarding a vaccine and a potential obviation of the health risks. But one observation sticks out from attempted and successful economic reopenings across the world – consumer behavior is not reverting to pre-pandemic patterns. Data shows that consumers are more satisfied with the eCommerce buying experience now than walking into traditional stores. When offered the option, the average customer seems to want to keep doing what they are doing now, and not go back to what they did before.

Even before 2020, this shift was becoming apparent, and the pandemic seems to have only accelerated it to its logical conclusion. Now as we enter a period of pattern stabilization, where we see consumers have settled into their new behaviors, companies must begin to stitch together all of the pieces they stood up in to stay competitive.

eCommerce managers face immediate challenges in bridging the gaps in their systems and the broader enterprise. Businesses need to take action quickly and dynamically to adapt campaigns and content to better drive customer buying patterns in the desired direction. Disconnected tools in the ecosystem, inefficient communication and collaboration, and a lack of automation all create drag that prevents companies from maximizing their eCommerce value.

How does this concern evolve in the mind of the eCommerce Manager?

How can I keep up with the increasing traffic and changing behavior? It takes us days or even weeks to identify customer trends and adjust our marketing to capitalize on buying patterns. Even when I know how to adapt to customer buying patterns, it takes forever for my changes to get approved.

What are the key technological and process concerns?

Integrations – Get the right data into the platform, including catalog, pricing, and customer data.​ OmniChannel – Understanding a 360 view of the customer, capturing every touchpoint. This includes marketing, sales, service, commerce, to create a unique and individualized profile of the customer.​ Approval Management – Creative approvals do not exist. Testing changes and new features/functionality for conversion impact are missing from eCommerce platforms.​ Autonomy from IT – Allow marketing and merchandizing autonomy to manage and make changes to the front-end without engaging IT or relying on their schedules.​ Governance – Change management and training for any new implementation or process change.

Workfront can bring your marketing and eCommerce lifecycles together

Workfront ties the underlying components of your marketing and eCommerce ecosystems together into a closed circulatory system. This system pushes approved assets and campaigns directly into your marketplaces and channels while carrying back effectiveness and monetization information back to allow you to decide and correct your commerce efforts in near-real time.

Workfront solves your key concerns

Integrations – Workfront ties together information from multiple systems to provide unified reporting for decisioning. OmniChannel – Workfront centralizes information collection to help build 360-degree customer views. Approval Management – Workfront delivers the vehicle to track and manage approvals for ideation, assets, and campaigns. Autonomy from IT – Workfront can be managed within marketing and eCommerce departments, completely autonomous of IT. Governance – Workfront can manage the approval process for change management at a system and business level.

Brand and channel managers can quickly view the effectiveness of targeting and the results of A/B testing and dynamically shift marketing efforts to drive consumer behavior.

Capgemini is an industry leader in eCommerce

Capgemini has 50+ years of experience helping teams gain the greatest return from their technology investments through deep, technical expertise and a 30-year history of running and supporting in-house creative, marketing, and digital teams. Further, by leveraging strategic partnerships with Adobe and Workfront, Capgemini is the first to bring this combined ecosystem value proposition to market. The combined power of Workfront and Adobe Commerce will allow your teams to work more efficiently across marketing, creative, and campaign work to launch campaigns faster and deliver world-class customer experiences that impact your business. Our Workfront for Adobe solution allows organizations to manage their entire campaign processes — from strategy and planning to creation, deployment, and measurement on a single operational system.

Matthew Brada is a process re-engineering work management expert and owns the alliance between Capgemini Group and Workfront. You can contact him at matthew.brada@capgemini.com or 214-263-9681

This blog is co-authored by Alon Tirosh.