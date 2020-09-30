Select which Site you would like to reach:

AI-powered chatbots to improve user experience with innovation

Publish date:

AI holds strong potential in the value chain and has developed many groundbreaking use cases, ranging from predictive intelligent maintenance and quality control to demand planning.

Intelligent Automation is a holistic solution for digital transformation using process management (BPM), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with various applications like virtual assistants, Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Learning (DL) to make automated decisions. Automation can thereby help in employee empowerment and offer employees tools that can in turn lead to improved quality of the delivered goods.

Conversational UI is an AI-powered program that uses NLP to converse with users like a human. Better known as chatbots, conversational UI is experiencing a huge demand and customer focus, given the multiple benefits it can offer. Capgemini Research Institute’s Conversational Interfaces report indicates a positive trend of conversational assistants going mainstream with at least 74% consumers using them for various business functions.

The following are ways in which chatbots can help your business:

  • Respond like humans while not pretending to be one
  • Simplify and automate business and IT processes
  • Machine-learning capabilities to learn new options based on new user interactions
  • Make customer interactions more interactive, personalized and client persona-driven, including photos, symbols to make responses explanatory
  • Have a personality – self-service assistants can have a persona/ avatar consistent with the corporate branding

Conversational UI on the manufacturing plant floor

Our AI Chatbot use case for an automotive plant

  • Plant floor user asks the chatbot to retrieve cars with specific parts
  • User query is mapped to a dynamic query to fetch data in real-time
  • Bilingual support (English, German)
  • Voice-enabled
  • Understands the context of conversation and links with follow-up questions
  • Assistant enables to quickly identify cars to be removed from the assembly process (based on workflow) for additional quality checks

Users can invoke our chatbot using text or speech to fetch real-time data and take remedial actions to ensure the highest quality in manufacturing.  Such an innovative solution for a mundane task!

Using speech to talk to a chatbot allows you to continue working as you speak. Speech is particularly useful as plant floor employees often want a hands-free solution that can be integrated into handheld or personal communication devices using Bluetooth earpieces, while they continue working with machines and tools on the plant floor.
A snapshot of how communication with a machine could look

Chatbot as a Service

AI chatbots can be adapted to cater to other domains such as retail, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and finance where multiple benefits can be realized. This is a fantastic opportunity for many of our clients – Conversational UI is indeed the new UI! The Conversational UI we built for this specific use case can be adapted to other sectors and use cases and invoked by other consumers as a service.

Chatbot for business continuity and social initiatives

In the current COVID-19 pandemic, many technologies are in focus with helping people during the outbreak. Voice chatbots can play a big role here (and are already being used in multiple countries) to provide information to people on pandemic status, quarantine checks and health checks. Also, chatbots can be used for business continuity plans and reduce the workload on call centers by automating some of the mundane and repeated tasks. Chatbots can provide multilingual support to cater to a wide range of customers.

Conclusion

Capgemini Research Institute’s AI automotive report indicates that adoption of AI for scale has increased by 40% in the last 3 years but is still relatively low across the industry. Similar trends are also indicated in Capgemini Research Institute’s Conversational Interfaces report, with many sectors like consumer products, retail and finance showing positive trends of consumers increasingly preferring to use voice assistants across the customer journey. There are several high benefit use cases that the businesses and enterprises can gain from – what’s needed is committed investment, effective governance and a clearly defined strategy. There are far reaching business benefits in including AI features in applications and it is essential that organizations plan for a clearly defined AI strategy.

Need us to design a custom chatbot solution for your business needs, please reach out at sripriya.venkatesan@capgemini.com. Also, find out how some of our AI solutions can help your business.

Related Posts

AI

Quality Engineering POV for Quick Service Restaurant

Mayura Sardesai
Date icon September 30, 2020

Driving quality and faster, reliable deployments with quality engineering principles for...

Read more icon
Quality Engineering POV for Quick Service Restaurant
AI

How AI and Chatbots with IoT can help in solving tricky business problems

Sripriya Venkatesan
Date icon September 29, 2020

While AI can help in analyzing and utilizing large amounts of data, conversational UI or...

Read more icon
How AI and Chatbots with IoT can help in solving tricky business problems
AI

Millions of sign-language users can’t communicate with your organization

Robert Engels
Date icon September 29, 2020

Many people don’t understand why a person who uses sign language might need a machine to...

Read more icon
Millions of sign-language users can’t communicate with your organization
Show all

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies