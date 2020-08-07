Leading the design paradigm: a peak into the Adobe Virtual Creative JAM

After a successful Creative JAM event last year, Capgemini and Adobe were eager to coordinate the 2020 Creative JAM, which started on May 25, 2020. In the wake of COVID-19, this year’s event was held virtually. We received an overwhelming response, with 14 teams competing from five different locations across India. This year, the teams used various Adobe Creative Cloud tools to ideate, collaborate, and share their concepts.

Together, Capgemini and Adobe identified problem statements the industry currently faces. The solutions developed were to be adapted and utilized in any circumstance, even outside of COVID-19. With the five problem statements in mind, the goal was to create a feasible creative solution for the problem at hand. A bootcamp was organized for the participants. Teams were given a quick brief about the problem statements, followed by Q&A.

Each team could leverage a free hand for any trending technology, device, or form factor while developing a creative and viable solution over the next 10 days. The timeline to deliver the solution was quite challenging, as the team members had to research, collaborate, and come up with an innovative concept and a design prototype while continuing to work on their allocated projects.

Capgemini submitted 13 solutions that were judged by a panel of experts. The panel deliberated for three days and then shortlisted six teams to present their solutions to the senior jury. The final assessment was conducted virtually by a panel, and the results were announced on June 25, 2020. The winning teams presented their creative solution to the whole DCX-UX team.

What’s next?

This competition gives a common platform for the designers to share knowledge, new ideas, and concepts for solutions. These prototypes will soon be made available for MUs for validation, further input, and development, and will also be available for showcasing to various customers.

Says Monica Deshpande, the DCX-UX, Practice lead: “We hope to extend our knowledge generated at this event to our customers. The support from Adobe CC teams, combined with our continued partnership, is translating into benefits for our customers. Together with Adobe, we are continuing our journey to ideate and realize exceptional customer experiences!”

For more information

Today, Capgemini globally has a robust market leading team of over 2,000 designers led by our Capgemini Invent team which includes Idean Studios, Frog Design (by Altran) to complement the DCX-UX teams.

