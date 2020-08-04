A summer reading list from the Capgemini Research Institute

Assessing gender gaps in Artificial Intelligence, World Economic Forum

The increasing expansion of AI is spurring demand for a range of new skills. However, the latest research from the World Economic Forum finds that there is a significant gender gap among AI professionals – with women representing only 22%.

Despite the unprecedented economic and social stress of COVID-19, organizations’ thoughts are turning to how they navigate the post-crisis era and drive the transformation necessary to succeed in the “new normal.” This research from the Capgemini Research Institute investigates three key trends that will define the new normal – remote workforce, digitization and automation, and reorganization of production and supplier networks.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended family life around the world – with school closures, remote working, and physical distancing, it’s a lot to navigate for anyone, especially for parents. In this article, UNICEF provides advice on how to manage this new normal.

The art of customer-centric artificial intelligence – Raising the bar on AI in customer experience, Capgemini Research Institute

Seventy-seven percent of customers expect to increase the use of touchless interfaces, such as voice assistants and facial recognition, to avoid direct interactions with others or with touchscreens during COVID-19, and 62% will continue to do so post-COVID. This research from the Capgemini Research Institute raises the question: “Are organizations doing enough to keep these customers happy?”

New Google Lens features to help you be more productive at home, Google

Do you write a lot on paper? The new features allow to quickly copy and paste text from paper notes and documents to your computer or on another signed-in device with Chrome.

How sustainability is fundamentally changing consumer preferences, Capgemini Research Institute

Seventy-nine percent of consumers are making sustainability-based purchase choices, even as the COVID-19 pandemic casts its long shadow. However, organizations are out of sync with consumer views, and are unaware of the pace at which consumer preferences and loyalty are shifting. This research from the Capgemini Research Institute highlights how consumer product and retail organizations can accelerate their sustainability efforts and leverage key benefits including loyalty, sales protection, and growth.

The article from Matador Network explores how American films tend to add the yellow filter when they depict countries stereotyped as impoverished, polluted, or war zones, or all three.

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed consumers’ attitude towards health within a span of a few months. The pandemic has exacerbated consumer concerns over their physical and mental health. This research note from Capgemini Research Institute examines “how open consumers are to using digital technologies to manage their health.”

The world is finally losing its taste for meat, Bloomberg

Global consumption of animal proteins has been rising, apparently inexorably, for the past six decades. The coronavirus pandemic has finally changed that trajectory, with a 3% drop in per-capita meat consumption expected for 2020.

The next phase of the retail apocalypse: Stores reborn as e-Commerce warehouses, The Wall Street Journal

The worldwide pandemic has turbocharged the shift from bricks-and-mortar retail to on-line procuring, and there is a burgeoning pattern through which retail areas of all sizes are being transformed into e-commerce achievement facilities.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way business is done – from delivering operational efficiency to massively increasing understanding of customers and markets. As a result, more and more companies across sectors are moving beyond pilots and proofs of concept. This report from Capgemini Research Institute raises the question: “How successful are they at achieving scale, especially in light of the current pandemic?”

Why ESG investing makes fund managers more money, Financial Times

In the first four months of this year, when COVID-19 caused global markets to swoon, the S&P 500 ESG index, which tracks big US companies with high ESG ratings, beat the normal S&P index by 0.6 per cent. This article from Financial Times explores the reasons in detail.

Has the COVID-19 pandemic brought personal space back in style and is it the end of big open-office concept? This article explores the key-shifts happening in office and home interior spaces segment.

Wimbledon and the art of risk management, Net Interest

For the first time since the Second World War, the All England Lawn Tennis Club took the decision to cancel Wimbledon. However, unlike most other major events planned for 2020, it had pandemic insurance in place. This article from Net Interest gives more details.

Street smart: Putting the citizen at the center of smart city initiatives, Capgemini Research Institute

People around the world are unhappy with the city life and the many social, environmental, and infrastructure challenges it brings. Smart cities offer solutions to many of these challenges. This report from Capgemini Research Institute answers the question: “what exactly, do citizens hope for and want from a smart city?”

Read our previous issues here