Capgemini partners with Gap Inc. and Salesforce to help employees be fashionably safe at work

With the tremendous impact COVID-19 has on the world, Gap Inc. and Capgemini worked quickly to serve customers.

The new B2B product program is focused on offering large organizations high-quality reusable, non-medical grade cloth face masks to supply to their employees as they welcome them back to work. The site has already sold 10 million masks to employers including the City of New York and the State of California.

Capgemini implemented and serviced a custom website in less than five weeks, powered by Salesforce’s Quick Start Commerce Solution, which helps to manage purchase orders and deliver information to businesses about the program.

“Capgemini is excited to partner with Gap Inc. and Salesforce on this innovative and inspiring project. Our team of digital transformation experts was able to respond quickly to customers’ needs and launch the new B2B commerce site in less than five weeks,” said Rich Lyons, EVP, Alliances & Partners Lead at Capgemini in North America. “We also implemented a roadmap approach for incremental enhancements that includes the ability to build on the existing technology and sell other protective gear as the business needs shift. We look forward to our continued partnership with Gap Inc. and creating an engaging online experience for its customers.”

Read the full press release HERE.