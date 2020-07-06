Select which Site you would like to reach:

Capgemini colleagues come together to find tech solutions to societal problems

Publish date:

Tech4Positive Futures.

In January 2020, we launched the Tech4Positive Futures Challenge and embarked on a journey to find the best tech solution to create a better world. Hundreds of colleagues across 15 countries responded to our internal call for ideas, echoing our passion for technology and our commitment to leverage our expertise in technology, data science and creative design for positive social impact at scale.

As we progressed, many more colleagues joined the initiative, either as mentors, or to vote for their favorite solution, or to promote the challenge and start the much-needed conversation on the topic: How can technology create positive futures?

After months of preparation, including mentoring by our business and technology leaders, 13 finalist teams presented their ideas to a nine-member jury panel comprising our senior executives on June 15. Our jury members carefully reviewed each and every solution on parameters such as societal issue addressed, innovativeness, impact, feasibility, and scalability, and three brilliant social innovation ideas emerged as winners of Tech4Positive Futures Challenge 2020.

I am happy to announce the three winners of the Tech4Positive Futures Challenge 2020;

MAATR to reduce maternal mortality rate

 

SpeechFirst to aid stroke survivors

 

Technology to ensure ’Zero Hunger in Schools

The journey has just begun. In the coming months, we will be working with the winning teams to provide them the resources they need to bring their ideas to life.

Every idea we received through this challenge is a game-changer and a demonstration of our shared passion for technology and ambition to be Architects of Positive Futures. To know more about the 13 teams who made it to the final round of this Challenge, read my previous post.

Tech4Positive Futures is a key vertical of the Digital Inclusion pillar of our CSR strategy – Architects of Positive Futures. Our Digital Inclusion ambition is to make the digital revolution an opportunity for everyone and reduce the digital divide by making technology inclusive and accessible to all. Learn more about our Digital Inclusion vision and actions.

Related topics:

Related Posts

CSR

Stronger together

Shobha Meera
Date icon June 22, 2020

Providing equal opportunities and accelerating workplace inclusion.

Read more icon
Stronger together
CSR

Why Digital Inclusion is at the heart of our response to COVID-19

Lucie Taurines
Date icon June 9, 2020

As we deal with these unprecedented times with state measures to control the spread of the...

Read more icon
Why Digital Inclusion is at the heart of our response to COVID-19
CSR

The big crisis ahead is climate change – and we can’t say we didn’t see it coming

James Robey
Date icon June 5, 2020

The question is, will we use this recent experience as a pivot point to push for a collective...

Read more icon
The big crisis ahead is climate change – and we can’t say we didn’t see it coming
Show all

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies