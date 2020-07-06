In January 2020, we launched the Tech4Positive Futures Challenge and embarked on a journey to find the best tech solution to create a better world. Hundreds of colleagues across 15 countries responded to our internal call for ideas, echoing our passion for technology and our commitment to leverage our expertise in technology, data science and creative design for positive social impact at scale.

As we progressed, many more colleagues joined the initiative, either as mentors, or to vote for their favorite solution, or to promote the challenge and start the much-needed conversation on the topic: How can technology create positive futures?

After months of preparation, including mentoring by our business and technology leaders, 13 finalist teams presented their ideas to a nine-member jury panel comprising our senior executives on June 15. Our jury members carefully reviewed each and every solution on parameters such as societal issue addressed, innovativeness, impact, feasibility, and scalability, and three brilliant social innovation ideas emerged as winners of Tech4Positive Futures Challenge 2020.

I am happy to announce the three winners of the Tech4Positive Futures Challenge 2020;

MAATR to reduce maternal mortality rate

SpeechFirst to aid stroke survivors

Technology to ensure ’Zero Hunger in Schools

The journey has just begun. In the coming months, we will be working with the winning teams to provide them the resources they need to bring their ideas to life.

Every idea we received through this challenge is a game-changer and a demonstration of our shared passion for technology and ambition to be Architects of Positive Futures. To know more about the 13 teams who made it to the final round of this Challenge, read my previous post.

Tech4Positive Futures is a key vertical of the Digital Inclusion pillar of our CSR strategy – Architects of Positive Futures. Our Digital Inclusion ambition is to make the digital revolution an opportunity for everyone and reduce the digital divide by making technology inclusive and accessible to all. Learn more about our Digital Inclusion vision and actions.

