Let your business goals drive your cloud transformation

We’re entering a new phase of cloud adoption. Enterprises are eager to move beyond cloud exploration to cloud transformation.

According to recent research, 94% of enterprises already use some form of cloud and 84% have a multi-cloud strategy. Clearly, the cloud model has proven its potential. Now enterprises want more. They want to take full advantage of the latest cloud innovations. They want to optimize their use of cloud services. They want to apply the cloud model to new areas of the business. The question is how to select and implement the right cloud strategy – one that focuses on business outcomes first and foremost. It’s time to think bigger; to use the cloud to achieve fundamental transformations that take the business to the next level. For example:

Accelerating innovation across the enterprise

Creating superior customer and employee experiences

Building cloud-based DevOps to expedite time to market for new apps and services

Radically improving business processes in HR, finance, manufacturing, etc.

Attracting and retaining top talent in every department and line of business

Strengthening security and achieving continuous compliance

Elevating the role of IT from tactical implementor to strategic partner to the business.

The cloud can accommodate all these business goals and ambitions. So, what’s holding up the goldrush to using the cloud for business transformation? Key challenges include complexity, cost pressures, skills shortages and cultural barriers, control issues, and the legacy estate.

The key to overcoming the challenges of cloud transformation is starting from the big-picture business perspective and crafting cloud solutions that deliver business results.

We combine advisory, applications, and infrastructure services to increase your capacity to absorb innovations from multiple sources, so you can adapt quickly, get to market faster, and turn the promise of new advancements into actual business results – particularly the Capgemini Cloud Platform and the eAPM application portfolio visualization solution.

Gartner names Capgemini an MQ Leader:

In Gartner’s newly published Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services 2020, Capgemini has been positioned as a Leader.

This is an independent affirmation of something we’ve been saying for years: Capgemini is well positioned to optimize your use of public cloud services. Even in these turbulent times, you can trust us for the tools, expertise and solutions to transform the public cloud into business agility and efficiency, just as we’ve done for many clients over the years. For example: economic Application Portfolio Management Tool (eAPM): This tool captures application characteristics and dependencies and applies analysis to assist in deciding the most appropriate destination and rework level for each application in a target hybrid environment.

(eAPM): This tool captures application characteristics and dependencies and applies analysis to assist in deciding the most appropriate destination and rework level for each application in a target hybrid environment. Capgemini Cloud Platform (CCP) : CCP integrates our portfolio of cloud services and accelerators into a single cloud management platform, so you have smart, secure ways to simplify cloud provisioning and management. Now you can combine public and private clouds with legacy data centre resources; transfer more applications to the cloud with minimal disruption and risk; harness the cloud to streamline DevOps; and generally, cut the cost and time to market for new innovations.

: CCP integrates our portfolio of cloud services and accelerators into a single cloud management platform, so you have smart, secure ways to simplify cloud provisioning and management. Now you can combine public and private clouds with legacy data centre resources; transfer more applications to the cloud with minimal disruption and risk; harness the cloud to streamline DevOps; and generally, cut the cost and time to market for new innovations. Cloud Migration Factory: This tool covers both IaaS and PaaS environments in its multi-cloud capabilities.

You can download the complimentary report from here

For our press alert, click here.

Find out more about our Cloud offerings here.

After you’ve had a chance to read it, talk to us. We can help you elevate your public cloud strategy and explore new options for maximizing business agility.

Stay healthy and strong, everyone.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Winser, Brandon Medford, 4 May 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.