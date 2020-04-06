A reading list from the Capgemini Research Institute – Issue 3

Making sense of artificial intelligence, Google and Oxford Internet Institute

In this, Google and the Oxford Internet Institute bring together a beginner’s A-Z guide to understand what AI is and how it works in simple terms. It holds a collection of 26 AI-related topics and could be a great starting place for those new to the subject of AI.

The Rise of AI Art—and What It Means for Human Creativity, Singularity Hub

Artificial intelligence has transformed the way we live and work. However, AI is slowly also entering more creative spaces like that of art and algorithms are now also creating unique artworks. What does the rise of this “AI artist” mean for creativity?

Machine Dreams, Think with Google Podcast

An interesting podcast on the creative possibilities of machine learning and how machine learning can play the role of the marketer’s assistant.

Supply chain resilience in the era of climate change, MIT

Climate change has altered and impacted supply chains in many ways, right from floods, fires, to migration of workforce. This piece from MIT focuses on steps organizations can take to prepare their supply chains and build resilience in the face of increasing impacts of climate risk.

Guidelines for City Mobility: Steering towards collaboration, World Economic Forum

Developed by the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Mobility, this report provides eight guidelines—including data sharing and security, fair work, clean transition—that could help partnership and collaboration between cities and mobility partners.

Unlocking the potential for transformative climate adaptation in cities, World Resources Institute

Home to over half of the world’s population, cities stand to face severe risks from climate change: sea level rise, flooding, degradation of urban ecosystems, loss of biodiversity, and other climate change impacts. While cities are increasingly integrating climate adaptation priorities into development policies and plans, there remains a gap on how this could lead to more fundamental change over the long term.

The next trillion-dollar market, Harvard Business Review

In this podcast, Softbank Vision Fund’s Managing Partner talks about how and why biotech is the next trillion-dollar market and the expected breakthroughs in this field.

Do Investors Really Care About Gender Diversity, Stanford

This article links back to a study conducted by Stanford Graduate School of Business in understanding if there are economic consequences if organizations are not as diverse as shareholders want them to be. The answer, the researchers discovered, was yes.

Productive Innovation: Building a Culture of Experimentation, Harvard Business Review

Companies are turning to experiments to discover ways to create or improve online experiences. Harvard Business Review looks at what it takes to develop the capacity to do large-scale testing and use it to lift firm performance. The article focuses on the importance of experimentation and creating an environment where, “employees’ curiosity is nurtured, data trumps opinion, anyone (not just people in R&D) can conduct or commission a test, all experiments are done ethically, and managers embrace a new model of leadership.”

Hack the design system, Idean, part of Capgemini Invent

In this, our colleagues at Idean, in collaboration with Adobe, explore fresh perspectives on designing and implementing design systems in large organizations. The report draws on insights from over 20 leading companies, and includes industry research, best practices and real-world challenges.

Automotive smart factories, Capgemini Research Institute

Our research suggests that firms can realize annual productivity gains of 2.8%–4.4% by 2023 from smart factory initiatives. In this research, we explore how the automotive industry can maximize the potential of smart factories.

Autonomous cars, Capgemini Research Institute

This research explores consumer attitudes and expectations from autonomous cars and the potential business opportunities for automotive companies on the back of these consumer expectations. The enthusiastic response from consumers suggests that they see significant gains with autonomous vehicles in terms of fuel efficiency (73%), reduced emissions (71%) and saving time (50%), among other upsides.

Why addressing ethical questions in AI will benefit organizations, Capgemini Research Institute

As organizations increasingly adopt AI, they must delve into the ethical considerations underlying the implementation and development of such AI systems. Consumers increasingly demand ethical behavior from AI systems and organizations must step up.