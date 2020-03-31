Select which Site you would like to reach:

Voice assistants transform customer interactions

Publish date:

Voice-enabled customer service is the future. It allows greater individual care and personalization for the customer while lowering operational costs for the company.

Capgemini’s voice-enabled study for auto manufacturers concluded 95% of people will be using voice interfaces in cars in the next three years, but the quality of that experience will differ from brand to brand.

Creating a voice-enabled strategy requires cross-departmental commitments and full lifecycle integration in which the marketing team works hand in hand with the customer-service team to carry through individualized learnings and preferences. These groups need to partner with the technology teams to enable and maintain these sophisticated, scalable platforms. That’s why we think companies can benefit from our Engagement Blueprint tool to highlight opportunities and create cross-departmental goals for rolling out increasingly comprehensive voice enablement, from the call center to the car.

Companies that embrace leading-edge AI tools like Salesforce Einstein can take advantage of a fully integrated, 360-degree view of the customer with information from data sources that can be amalgamated into one CRM system to create the foundation for a connected voice-enabled platform.

“Working with our partners at Salesforce and in the Capgemini Salesforce Innovation Lab, we are committed to delivering next-generation, voice-enabled capabilities for our clients. Based on our research, we know how important this focus is for our automotive clients,” said Ryan Dowling, Capgemini Salesforce Executive. “As products like Customer 360, Einstein, and Einstein Voice enter the market, Capgemini will be at the forefront of concepting, building, and running these platforms for our clients.”

In one interesting implementation, AirAsia announced at Dreamforce 2019 it is doing away with human-operated call centers and moving to a fully chatbot-powered delivery model, built on top of Salesforce Einstein. Adam Geneave, AirAsia Chief Customer Happiness Officer, said “…we’ve been able to bring all those things [CRM systems] together into an omni-channel environment. As a result of that we’ve been able to do something really controversial…which is close our voice call centre, because what we’ve learned is nobody wants to sit on hold to a voice call centre anymore. Life is about messaging.”

Engagement Blueprints help our clients create shared goals and common language across departments and through the customer, vendor, and employee journey. Learn how Engagement Blueprints can help your team tackle voice-enabled planning that we can then quickly implement using our Salesforce Customer Engine accelerator.

To learn more about Capgemini’s automotive practice, contact Daniel Davenport at daniel.davenport@capgemini.com.

 

