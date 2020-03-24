The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide cites us as a Leader for yet another year!

In December’19, Gartner published it’s 2019 Magic Quadrant report on Applications Testing, worldwide and ranked Capgemini as a leader, from amongst 20 service providers.

The report examined the role of the 20 service providers in the ever-evolving and diverse Applications Testing market landscape across key testing services like Design advisory consulting services, Build deployment or IT implementation services and Operate management services. The rigorous assessment was conducted across a series of evaluation criteria like ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Quality assurance and Quality engineering are more than ever of critical importance in today’s IT operations. In Capgemini, we are continuously enhancing and improving our quality engineering services to meet the changing needs and demands of our clients. I am proud of the continued acknowledgement of Gartner regarding our capabilities and value add services in this field.

If you would like to know more on this, please reach out to analyst.relations@capgemini.com

Mark Buenen, Global head of Capgemini’s Digital Assurance and Quality Engineering (DAQE) services

*Source: Gartner Inc.: “Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide,” Gunjan Gupta, Susanne Matson, Gilbert van der Heiden, Jaideep Thyagarajan, 25 November 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.