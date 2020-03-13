Capgemini’s Technovision 2020

Not even a CTIO[1] can see the future, but we do spend a lot of time with our conceptual binoculars trained on distant horizons, which gives us a pretty good idea of the landscape ahead. Like ancient mariners, we sketch maps of these undiscovered countries – perhaps not 100% accurate but invaluable indicators of the dangers, and opportunities, enterprises will be steering into sooner than they think. Every year at Capgemini we put together a whole almanac of these sketches of the future – we call it TechnoVision.

What is TechnoVision?

Now in its 12th year Technovision outlines key technology trends (and how to apply them) in a simple and accessible way. Covering the entire technological landscape, the guide examines technologies into seven distinct containers, varying from the super techy to the uber creative and user-friendly.

These containers don’t just give a clinical, high level view, they are filled with use cases and real-life stories showing how these technologies are already making a positive impact on business; producing cost savings, reducing time frames, increasing profit margins, or building brand trust.

Above all TechnoVision is a practical guide. It shows you how to create a dialogue in your organization around critical technologies, how to use these themes to inspire, guide, and shape your business for the future.

What’s inside TechnoVision?

There are 6 main containers and 1 extra one:

Invisible Infostructure Evolving IT Infrastructure into the simple, pluggable utility it was always supposed to be.

Applications Unleashed Liberating a legacy application landscape and unleashing the next generation of powerful, agile, cloud-based apps.

Thriving on Data Leveraging data and algorithms as an asset to increase the “Corporate IQ”.

Process on The Fly Building, managing, and running processes that match the dynamics of the digital outside world.

You Experience Creating seamless user experiences for decisive, magical moments.

We Collaborate Tapping into the power of the connected and collaborative “everything”.

Design for Digital Overarching design principles to be followed and checked throughout the journey of becoming a Technology Business



Summary

Technovision 2020 is a unique, playful perspective on technology trends​

The latest, coolest technology developments presented in a coherent and distinctive framework​

A trust-worthy source of forward-thinking insights, contributed by a diverse group of Capgemini’s top experts​

Illustrated with use cases and real-life stories to align new technology with business impact​

Create a dialogue to inspire, guide, build and shape business into the future​

Demonstrate that Capgemini has a clear and unique view of innovative Technology Business

Want to know more?

Simply download Technovision 2020 here.

[1] CTIO=Chief Technology and Innovation Officer