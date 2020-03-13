Capgemini’s Technovision 2020

Not even a CTIO[1] can see the future, but we do spend a lot of time with our conceptual binoculars trained on distant horizons, which gives us a pretty good idea of the landscape ahead. Like ancient mariners, we sketch maps of these undiscovered countries – perhaps not 100% accurate but invaluable indicators of the dangers, and opportunities, enterprises will be steering into sooner than they think. Every year at Capgemini we put together a whole almanac of these sketches of the future – we call it TechnoVision.
What is TechnoVision?
Now in its 12th year Technovision outlines key technology trends (and how to apply them) in a simple and accessible way. Covering the entire technological landscape, the guide examines technologies into seven distinct containers, varying from the super techy to the uber creative and user-friendly.
These containers don’t just give a clinical, high level view, they are filled with use cases and real-life stories showing how these technologies are already making a positive impact on business; producing cost savings, reducing time frames, increasing profit margins, or building brand trust.
Above all TechnoVision is a practical guide. It shows you how to create a dialogue in your organization around critical technologies, how to use these themes to inspire, guide, and shape your business for the future.
What’s inside TechnoVision?
There are 6 main containers and 1 extra one:
- Invisible Infostructure
- Evolving IT Infrastructure into the simple, pluggable utility it was always supposed to be.
- Applications Unleashed
- Liberating a legacy application landscape and unleashing the next generation of powerful, agile, cloud-based apps.
- Thriving on Data
- Leveraging data and algorithms as an asset to increase the “Corporate IQ”.
- Process on The Fly
- Building, managing, and running processes that match the dynamics of the digital outside world.
- You Experience
- Creating seamless user experiences for decisive, magical moments.
- We Collaborate
- Tapping into the power of the connected and collaborative “everything”.
- Design for Digital
- Overarching design principles to be followed and checked throughout the journey of becoming a Technology Business
Summary
Technovision 2020 is a unique, playful perspective on technology trends
- The latest, coolest technology developments presented in a coherent and distinctive framework
- A trust-worthy source of forward-thinking insights, contributed by a diverse group of Capgemini’s top experts
- Illustrated with use cases and real-life stories to align new technology with business impact
- Create a dialogue to inspire, guide, build and shape business into the future
- Demonstrate that Capgemini has a clear and unique view of innovative Technology Business
Want to know more?
[1] CTIO=Chief Technology and Innovation Officer