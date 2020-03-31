A reading list from the Capgemini Research Institute – Issue 2

Blockchain for Social Impact, Stanford Business School

A really interesting study of “Blockchain for good” with many projects that are leveraging blockchain to drive social impacts. Have you heard of BanQu? It is a company that uses blockchain to “provide economic passports to those in need of a digital identity, which include unbanked populations, refugees, and micro-businesses operating in the world’s poorest regions”.

An in-depth analysis from the MIT taskforce on the work of the future: “We see no shortage of good careers for highly educated workers. And we see no shortage of jobs for less educated workers. But we find a paucity of good careers for workers without significant post-secondary training.”

Clean Growth, Fahrenheit 212 – A Capgemini Invent company

A series of interesting propositions from our colleagues at Fahrenheit 212 on how innovation can help organizations combine purpose and growth.

The Global AI Agenda, MIT Technology Review

AI deployment is on the rise. From 72% in 2018 to 87% in 2019. This study from the MIT Tech Review reveals top AI use cases and highlights the challenges of scaling.

Tectonic Shifts in Global Supply Chains, Bank of America

From trade disputes to national security concerns, climate change, the rise of automation and robots and now the Covid-19 pandemic – many factors are driving a rethink of global supply chains and a shift to de-globalization, per BofA’s report.

Sustainability in Automotive, Capgemini Research Institute

Sustainability is now a strategic priority for the automotive industry but the implementation of sustainability initiatives is fragmented. Some initiatives receive significant attention, but there is not a consistent focus on the entire value-chain, e.g. “sustainability in IT” is only being adopted by 8% of the organizations. And electric vehicles need the support of a comprehensive sustainability strategy which covers the entire value chain to be truly sustainable.

Tech in Sports, Capgemini Research Institute

Emerging technologies, such as AR/ VR or AI, are transforming the fan experience both inside and outside the stadium; and driving overall fan engagement. A fascinating and fast-moving field. With some interviews of Capgemini’s in-house athletes!