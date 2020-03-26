A reading list from the Capgemini Research Institute – Issue 1

We aim to continue sharing in the coming weeks. Stay tuned and please do share your reading list!

11.9 million people (22%) do not have the Essential Digital Skills needed for day-to-day life in the UK. A study that leverages behavioral and transactional data of one million consumers.

Women contribute an estimated $7 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product per year. By 2030, 45% of prime working age women in the US will be single. How will these trends shape up over the coming decade?

In 2019, 29 cities attracted over $100 Mn of capital invested. 20 European countries have a VC-backed company that reached a Billion dollar+ valuation. A report that gives a good overview of tech startups and funding in Europe.

The labor force participation rate of young people (aged 15–24) continues to decline. “Between 1999 and 2019, despite the global youth population increasing from 1 billion to 1.3 billion, the total number of young people engaged in the labor force (those who are either employed or unemployed) decreased from 568 million to 497 million.While this trend reflects growing enrolment in secondary and tertiary education, resulting in a better-skilled workforce in many countries, it also highlights the substantial numbers of young people who are not in employment, education or training (NEET), a large majority of whom are young women.”

Disruptive Innovations, from Citi

15% – That’s the expected penetration rate of robotic surgery by 2030, up from 2% today. What are the new disruptive innovations on the horizon? When is quantum computing likely to become mainstream? A look at some upcoming disruptive innovations.

How can machine learning become a powerful tool in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and help society adapt. A report from a group of highly accomplished researchers that highlight several high-impact examples where AI can aid in tackling climate change.

Emotional Intelligence – The Essential Skillset for the Age of AI

74% of executives believe emotional intelligence will become a must-have skill for all employees in the coming years. This research from the Capgemini Research Institute investigates the growing relevance of emotional intelligence in the age of automation and AI.

Conversations with leading CXOs, startups, and academics – Towards Ethical AI

Artificial intelligence offers a huge opportunity for businesses, the economy and society, but significant questions are being raised about the ethical issues surrounding this technology. To truly harness and channel the potential of artificial intelligence, there is a need to build a strong ethical foundation, one that is built on transparency, accountability, and fairness. A series of interviews with world leaders on the topic edited by the Capgemini Research Institute.

What does it take to become a digital master? Hear from the heads of digital transformation at large global corporations on the capabilities and characteristics needed to succeed in a dynamic digital world. A journal edited by the Capgemini Research Institute.

Scaling Agile leads to significant value upside, yet only a handful of organizations are successful at it. How can organizations drive agile at scale? A research from the Capgemini Research Institute.

Is it time to start taking conversational interfaces more seriously? Consumers sure are.

3 in 4 consumers have experienced a voice/chat assistant. Many organizations though are still lagging in their deployment. Where are consumers using voice assistants and what should organizations do? A research from the Capgemini Research Institute.