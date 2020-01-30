Solving the last mile customer-experience challenge

It’s no longer enough to drive marketing and technology strategies concurrently. Instead, they must converge to meet the demands of the changing landscape. This new reality has CMOs moving away from their traditional roles and placing technology at the center of their efforts.

CMOs increasingly recognize that their roles in a dynamic and evolving business environment include transformation, especially as business rivals focus on competition. Specifically, the goal is to deploy an integrated approach to perfecting the workplace for employees and the last-mile experience for customers.

This is where the concept of a fusion studio can deliver an integrated solution in a lean and agile fashion.

We recently helped a leading medical and consumer-products company reduce spend by 40% and increase turnaround time by 30% by aligning its brand production work in a fusion studio model. Read how a fusion studio can help you solve the last-minute challenges.

