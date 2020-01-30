Select which Site you would like to reach:

Solving the last mile customer-experience challenge

A fusion studio can scale at speed to deliver an integrated customer experience solution

It’s no longer enough to drive marketing and technology strategies concurrently. Instead, they must converge to meet the demands of the changing landscape. This new reality has CMOs moving away from their traditional roles and placing technology at the center of their efforts.

CMOs increasingly recognize that their roles in a dynamic and evolving business environment include transformation, especially as business rivals focus on competition.  Specifically, the goal is to deploy an integrated approach to perfecting the workplace for employees and the last-mile experience for customers.

This is where the concept of a fusion studio can deliver an integrated solution in a lean and agile fashion.

We recently helped a leading medical and consumer-products company reduce spend by 40% and increase turnaround time by 30% by aligning its brand production work in a fusion studio model. Read how a fusion studio can help you solve the last-minute challenges.

To learn more about Capgemini’s Digital Customer Experience Practice or Fusion Studio, contact Bibhakar Pandey, VP and North America Digital CX and Marketing Services Leader, at bibhakar.pandey@capgemini.com.

