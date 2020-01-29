Cloud-native continues to grow in popularity despite misconceptions

The future of app development has arrived, and cloud-native architecture has paved the way. Its dynamic infrastructure is laying the groundwork for most modern companies, yet there is still some confusion about its pros and cons. Cloud native has been described as, technology behind an agile approach. Built specifically for cloud, it’s perfect for making the most out of cloud services which are driving digital transformation by integrating digital technology fundamentally changing how we operate and delivering value to customers. In this blog, I’ll focus on the top misconceptions around the adoption of cloud-native throughout public, private, hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud environments, leading into 2020.

Cloud native isn’t just a passing fad

Cloud native, hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud are here to stay. The way applications are developed and implemented changes rapidly, but cloud-natives reiterative approach is really taking hold. Its ability to make small changes to get a minimal, viable product to market without a lot of wasted time ensures that it stays relevant. Traditional or legacy models are being gradually abandoned, as they have historically proven too restrictive. Applications and new features can now be developed, tested, delivered and implemented more quickly and more frequently.

Cloud doesn’t mean being locked-in

Lock-in is cited as a major concern behind the adoption of cloud. To avoid this, you need to leverage Open Source Technologies and protect businesses from becoming locked-in to one supplier and legacy products. Most of the Cloud native technologies, as Kubernetes, are Open Source. If you have a doubt just check on https://landscape.cncf.io/. Commonly Cloud Native technologies allow to group applications into units, for clear and uncomplicated management. These applications can be run, migrated and deployed across multiple cloud environments.

Cloud offers more flexibility, not less

Cloud native successfully exploits the best that cloud computing delivery models have to offer. Leverage Cloud native services have been shown to lead to much better quality and less expensive services. Cloud native is an assembly of independent applications that are connected as lightweight containers constructing a more flexible architecture. Its scalable container-based environments and multi-cloud strategies now help apps to be built and run with ease, giving you the choice of app infrastructure.

Independent applications can connect

Microservices, which have been around for decades, finally have room to grow thanks to the elasticity of the environment and application architecture of Cloud native. These services are now easy to create. Apps can be set up and run through contained and automated microservices, which can even be in different languages. While each autonomous service can be treated independently of one another these microservices connect when the application is running.

Legacy systems can be modernized

While modernization is challenging, its pace is accelerating. Hybrid cloud models give developers what they need to create new apps and improve existing ones faster, making it the perfect tool for the increasing demands of the digital age.

Modernization efforts often face huge challenges as obsolete legacy systems are hard to move to cloud. It is unmanageable and costly to implement cloud into poorly planned environments which are often highly disorganized. To meet current demands, outdated software modernization must be done quickly. Cloud-native’s agile DevOps approach can successfully achieve this by adopting technology, not all at once, but in a cycle. This type of business acceleration is reviving the way business is done.

Cloud migration is easier than the past

Multiple cloud options are making cloud migration easier as the transfer of applications and data have the choice to be moved from local, on-premises sites to public, private, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments with cloud-native architecture.

Multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud have increased the choice of storage and infrastructure options available to enterprises. Multi-cloud offers the most infrastructure options enabling resources to be spread across multiple cloud environments. Hybrid-cloud offers greater agility, combining public, private and on-premises resources.

The adoption of cloud has been slow because it is often met with resistance. Nevertheless, cloud should be embraced as it will play an even greater role in digitalization in years to come. Contrary to popular belief, cloud migration is easy, and cloud is very secure.

Cloud-native, hybrid-cloud, and multi-cloud solutions are continuing to take the digitalization process by storm. App development made agile, empowered by microservices, in scalable and contained environments, is changing the way business is done. The benefits gained by adopting cloud has far outweighed the challenges.

To go deeper in this topic, listen to the podcast with Forrester analyst, Lauren E. Nelson, Principal Analyst Infrastructure and Operations, and Franz Meyer, VP Strategic Business Development, Red Hat.

Thank you for reading! If you would like to learn more about how cloud-native can help your business on its cloud journey, please reach out to me via my Expert Connect profile.