Discussion with Renault Group
Enabling the automotive software transformation
Discussion with PTC
Bridging gaps through digital continuity
Discussion with Hitachi, Ltd.
A journey to intelligent manufacturing
Discussion with Siemens
A blueprint for factory digitalization and a more sustainable future
Discussion with Kimberly-Clark
Delivering smart-manufacturing operations
Discussion with Equinor
Getting the full value of data
Article by Verkor
Sustainability, circularity, and collaboration: recharging the European battery industry
Capgemini Perspective: Intelligent Industry
The next big transformation
Capgemini Perspective: Digital Twins
Mirroring the real world for a better and sustainable performance
Capgemini Perspective: 5G
Realizing the power and promise of industrial 5G
Next Destination: Software – summary
How automotive OEMs can harness the potential of software-driven transformation
Sustainable Operations – summary
A comprehensive guide for manufacturers